Wisconsin Potato Industry Board Election Open

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 6, 2022 Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438 morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended April 1, 2022. Potato growers will have until June 15, 2022 to vote on the following candidates:

At-Large Nominee: Andrew Diercks, Coloma State-wide

District 1 Nominee: Keith Wolter, Antigo Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, and Washburn counties.

District 2 Nominee: John Fenske, Coloma Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties.

DATCP will mail ballots to eligible potato growers the week of May 15, 2022. Growers that have not received a ballot by May 20, 2022 can request a ballot by contacting DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator Debbie Gegare at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Eligible growers can vote for the candidate in their respective district or write in other eligible producers. Completed ballots must be emailed or mailed to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 and postmarked on or before June 15, 2022.

Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2025.

About the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board The Wisconsin Potato Industry Board is composed of nine producers in three districts across the state, with one at-large member elected every third year. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin potato growers. This funding is used to support the potato industry through research, education, and pr​omotion of Wisconsin-grown potatoes.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

