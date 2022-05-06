Injured Hiker Flown from Smarts Mountain

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Josiah Towne 603-271-3361 May 6, 2022

Lyme, NH – On Thursday May 5, 2022 at 1:39 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker near the summit of Smarts Mountain in Lyme. Conservation Officers responded along with the Hanover Fire Department, Lyme Fire and Rescue, Thetford, VT Volunteer Fire Department, Hartford, VT Fire Department, Lyme Police Department, and a team of volunteers from the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team. Mark Gerath, 62, of Groton, MA, was descending the Lambert Ridge Trail when he fell and sustained a serious injury. Due to the nature of his injuries, the distance from the nearest trailhead, and the condition of the trail it was determined that a helicopter extraction would be the best course of action.

The New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter was deployed to attempt an airlift while over 20 volunteers and fire department personnel hiked the trail in the event the airlift was not possible. The Army National Guard was able to extract Gerath and transport him to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for care.

Gareth was well prepared for the hike and had purchased a Hikesafe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to always be prepared and plan for the unexpected. Before your next adventure, visit hikesafe.com.