Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,648 in the last 365 days.

Injured Hiker Flown from Smarts Mountain

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Josiah Towne 603-271-3361 May 6, 2022

Lyme, NH – On Thursday May 5, 2022 at 1:39 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker near the summit of Smarts Mountain in Lyme. Conservation Officers responded along with the Hanover Fire Department, Lyme Fire and Rescue, Thetford, VT Volunteer Fire Department, Hartford, VT Fire Department, Lyme Police Department, and a team of volunteers from the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team. Mark Gerath, 62, of Groton, MA, was descending the Lambert Ridge Trail when he fell and sustained a serious injury. Due to the nature of his injuries, the distance from the nearest trailhead, and the condition of the trail it was determined that a helicopter extraction would be the best course of action.

The New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter was deployed to attempt an airlift while over 20 volunteers and fire department personnel hiked the trail in the event the airlift was not possible. The Army National Guard was able to extract Gerath and transport him to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for care.

Gareth was well prepared for the hike and had purchased a Hikesafe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to always be prepared and plan for the unexpected. Before your next adventure, visit hikesafe.com.

You just read:

Injured Hiker Flown from Smarts Mountain

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.