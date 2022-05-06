Press Releases

05/06/2022

CDC Lists All Eight Connecticut Counties In The Medium Or High Category As Part Of Its Latest COVID-19 Community Levels Update

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 6, 2022

CONTACT: Mikayla Iacovelli, Communications Specialist

(860) 709-0929 – mikayla.iacovelli@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn. —On Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed all eight Connecticut Counties in the Medium/Yellow or High/Orange categories as part of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. A week ago, only New London County was listed in the Medium/Yellow category while the other seven counties were listed in the Low/Green category.

The COVID-19 Community Levels map—which was launched in late February—informs CDC recommendations on prevention measures, such as masking and testing. The guidelines include a color-coded system available on the CDC website of “Low,” “Medium” and “High.” This approach focuses on preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness.

“This latest CDC update is a reminder that Connecticut is in the midst of a swell from a subvariant of omicron,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “DPH has been preparing for this since late March. And all the tools are in place—including vaccines and second boosters, Test to Treat locations, therapeutics, self-tests and state-supported testing—to help curb the severity of this illness. Residents should follow the CDC guidance for their respective county.”

Connecticut Counties listed in the High/Orange Category include:

Hartford County

Middlesex County

New Haven County

Residents in these counties should wear a mask indoors in public; stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for residents who are at high risk for severe illness.

Connecticut Counties listed in the Medium /Yellow Category include:

Fairfield County

Litchfield County

New London County

Tolland County

Windham County

Residents who are at high risk for severe illness in these counties should talk to their health care providers about when they need to wear a mask and take other precautions. These residents should also stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

###