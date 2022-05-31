Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Launch of Lighthouse Fusion
Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Launch of Lighthouse Fusion – An Innovative Clinical Model That Integrates ABA and Speech Therapy PracticesSOUTH BEND, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Contact: Allison Gonyon
Marketing Manager
574-345-0807 | allison.gonyon@lighthouseautismcenter.com
Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Launch of Lighthouse Fusion – An Innovative Clinical Model That Integrates ABA and Speech Therapy Practices
The Midwest’s Leading ABA Center Announces New Clinical Model That Delivers Better Outcomes for Children with Autism
SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 2, 2022 -- Lighthouse Autism Center, LLC ("Lighthouse" or the "Company"), a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced the launch of a new clinical model called Lighthouse Fusion. Lighthouse Fusion offers an innovative and one-of-a-kind approach to ABA therapy services. Unlike traditional ABA therapy models, which keep ABA and speech therapies separate, Lighthouse Fusion combines ABA and speech therapy into one transformative treatment for children with autism.
Lighthouse Fusion was designed by a distinguished team of dually certified speech-language pathologist /Board Certified Behavior Analysts (SLP/BCBAs). While only a handful of these practitioners exist in the world, all Lighthouse speech-language pathologists are already BCBAs or pursuing dual certification. As part of the Lighthouse Fusion model, the child’s entire treatment team receives ongoing training in speech development and participates in co-treatment sessions alongside the highly specialized, dually certified practitioners. Lighthouse learners benefit from a wider circle of clinical experts all working towards a common goal, which ultimately leads to better and faster outcomes.
Supported by Lighthouse Autism Center’s beautiful play-based environment, children are able to benefit from this new clinical model in imaginary play spaces that help children naturally explore their interests, engage in sensory experiences, and practice language. Janine Shapiro, the first dually certified speech-language pathologist and behavior analyst in Indiana and Director of Lighthouse Fusion explains that “The synergy that occurs between ABA and speech therapy within the Lighthouse Fusion model is remarkable to observe. Life-changing progress often happens within a single session. I couldn’t be more excited to introduce families, learners, and clinicians to Lighthouse Fusion.”
Lighthouse Autism Center offers center-based ABA therapy in Indiana, Michigan and Illinois. To learn more about Lighthouse Fusion, visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past ten years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based provider of ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, southwestern Michigan, and Illinois. As the largest ABA provider in the state of Indiana, Lighthouse has a reputation for bringing together compassionate care with clinical excellence, with autism therapy programs supported by a beautiful play-based environment that supports the best possible outcomes for children with autism. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at: www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
Media Contact:
Allison Gonyon
Marketing Manager
(574) 345-0807
Allison Gonyon
Lighthouse Autism Center
+1 574-345-0807
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn