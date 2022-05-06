Submit Release
World’s largest K12 Coding Competition ICode Global Hackathon announces its 5th edition

ICode Foundation organizes World's Largest K12 Coding Competition, the ICode Global Hacakthon with over 2.2 million students participating from 72+ countries.

We believe that the future will require specialised skills for students to thrive in professional life, and ICode is committed to giving the opportunities to children to benchmark their coding skill”
— Asaf Rothchild
NEW YORK, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICode Foundation, one of the world’s leading Coding Competition and assessment organizations, announces the commencement of its annual flagship competition for k12 students, the ICode Global Hackathon 2022. The participating students will compete in a multi-level competition starting with State-level initial selection in August 2022 and progressing to Zonal, National, Regional, and finally Global events. The Global Finals will be organized in December 2022.

Asaf Rothschild, Global President of ICode foundation said on the occasion, “We believe that the future will require specialized skills for students to thrive in professional life, and ICode is committed to bringing the opportunities to the children to benchmark and assess the learning outcomes for their coding skill”.

Following the global trends of amazing response and participation from parents and schools, across 70 countries, ICode Global Hackathon 2021 received more than 2 million + participants in its preliminary selection rounds.

Each level of the Hackathon is designed as a 60-minute, adaptive and gamified coding competition mapped to age-appropriate competencies starting with ages 6 to 16 years. The modules include beginner and advanced levels of Block Coding for primary grade students and beginner and advanced levels of Python for middle and high school students. The foundation also supports students with comprehensive preparatory support through webinars and practice sessions.

Amit Yadav, Head of Partnerships mentioned that “Coding is new world’s English, most of the parents are aware of the importance of coding, but do not know about the platforms to benchmark and certify the skills of their ward. ICode Global Hackathon is a global competition for K12 students to benchmark their learning outcomes against the global cohort of 2million + students.”

Last year saw the participation of students from 70 odd countries including China, India, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Singapore, and others The registrations for ICode Global Hackathon 2022 will end on July 31, 2022.

