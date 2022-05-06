Private And Government Fundings Promote The Interventional Oncology Devices Market Growth

Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The availability of private and government funding drove the interventional oncology devices market growth. In the field of cancer, funding from the government and private has increased, especially for the devices used in treatments as it promotes early detection and better survival rates. The American Cancer Society, the largest non-government, not-for-profit cancer research funder, has awarded 93 grants which totaled $40 million in the first of two cycles for 2019 for cancer research. BioProtect Ltd, an Israeli company that develops novel bioabsorbable polymer spacer balloons, received a funding of $13 million of its Series D equity financing from a leading global syndicate of venture investors that finances the ongoing multicenter FDA clinical trial of BioProtect's lead product, the ProSpace balloon spacer, which protects prostate cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy. Endosight, the first augmented-reality-guided ablative system, has received 20% of its funding from private organizations. According to the interventional oncology devices market analysis, the funding from government and private organizations helps in the development of new technologies and devices, thereby driving the market.

The global interventional oncology devices market size is expected to grow from $1.97 billion in 2021 to $2.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global interventional oncology device market is expected to grow to $3.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Interventional oncology devices market overview shows that companies are focusing on deploying robotics technology in interventional oncology devices, for higher efficiency. The robotic system integrates image-based planning and navigation with the installation of different instruments to the desired body part with better accuracy and efficiency.

Major players covered in the global interventional oncology devices industry are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc, Philips Volcano, AngioDynamics Inc, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Sirtex Medical, and Cook Medical Incorporated.

TBRC’s global interventional oncology devices market report is segmented by product into embolization devices, ablation devices, support devices, by procedure into thermal tumor ablation, non-thermal tumor ablation, transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE), transcatheter arterial radioembolization (TARE) or selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT), transcatheter arterial embolization (TAE) or bland embolization, by cancer type into liver cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, bone cancer, others.

Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Embolization Devices, Ablation Devices, Support Devices), By Procedure (Thermal Tumor Ablation, Non-thermal Tumor Ablation, Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization (TACE), Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization (TARE) or Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT), Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE) or Bland Embolization), By Cancer Type (Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, Other Cancer Types) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a interventional oncology devices market overview, forecast interventional oncology devices market size and growth for the whole market, interventional oncology devices market segments, geographies, interventional oncology devices market trends, interventional oncology devices market drivers, interventional oncology devices market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and interventional oncology devices market shares.

