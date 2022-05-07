Submit Release
Rasco Rasiehl, a DJ and Music Producer from Poland, releases two new singles; another is in the pipeline.

Rasco is making a comeback in the music industry after 11 years of hiatus

POLAND, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rasco Rasiehl, a famous DJ and music producer from Poland, is making waves in the music industry after making a comeback in the industry after 11 years. Rasco started his journey in music in 2004 when he performed in various nightclubs, thus garnering a solid fan base.

Rasco’s music is highly versatile, and he dabbles in genres like Future Rave, EDM, Techno, Bass House, Slap House, Tech-House, House, Progressive House, and Deep House, thus making him one of the most popular DJs in the country.

“Music is my passion, my calling, and I’m grateful for my fans who have supported me in this journey and continue to support me. My music is dedicated to them,” said Rasco, talking about his return.

His recently released two singles, ‘I’m Back’, which celebrates his return to music and is in the style of Future Rave and the other song called ‘My Love Baby’ is focused on Deep House/Tech House and is a summer song apt for the upcoming season. Both singles are available on leading music platforms such as Soundcloud, Spotify and YouTube.

“I have always been inclined towards creating music that has captivating beats and makes people dance and let loose. I want to bring happiness to my audience through my music, which I strive to achieve with every song,” said Rasco.

His new single is slated for release in May sometime. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to stay tuned for his music.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4cQawCbDbYry1Ddqf78uNF?si=hIoGJXQRSNKLGzPZvuRRSg
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rasco_rasiehl
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rasco_rasiehl

Website: www.rascorasiehl.com

Media Relations
Rasco Rasiehl / Gold Snake Records
email us here

