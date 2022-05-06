Rise In Cancer Incidence Rate Significantly Boosts The Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Growth

Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the liposomal drug delivery devices market growth during the forecast period. Liposomal drug delivery systems are used as targeted therapy for cancer treatment in radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgical resection. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. According to the liposomal drug delivery devices market analysis, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the market over the forthcoming years.

Several big companies are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and new product development, which is likely to become a major trend in the liposomal drug delivery devices market. Various companies are coming together to develop liposomal drug delivery systems to expand their product portfolio and operations worldwide. For instance, in 2021, MindMed is an Israeli creative drug development company, announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the introduction of an exclusive collaborative development program to optimize the supply of particular psychedelic drug candidates, leveraging Nextage's proprietary Brain Targeting Liposome System (BTLS) supply technology, for which it has a license.

Read more on the Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liposomal-drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

The global liposomal drug delivery devices market size is expected to grow from $3.72 billion in 2021 to $4.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The global liposomal drug delivery device market share is expected to grow to $6.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Major players covered in the global liposomal drug delivery devices industry are Fudan-Zhangjiang, Pacira, Johnson and Johnson, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Luye Pharma, CSPC, Ipsen (Onivyde), Teva Pharmaceutical, and Sigma-Tau Group.

TBRC’s global liposomal drug delivery devices market report is segmented by type into liposomal doxorubicin, liposomal paclitaxel, liposomal amphotericin B, others, by application into fungal diseases, cancer therapy, pain management, viral vaccines, photodynamic therapy, by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgery centers/clinics, others.



Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Liposomal Doxorubicin, Liposomal Paclitaxel, Liposomal Amphotericin B), By Application (Fungal Diseases, Cancer Therapy, Pain Management, Viral Vaccines, Photodynamic Therapy), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a liposomal drug delivery devices market overview, liposomal drug delivery devices market forecast liposomal drug delivery devices market size and liposomal drug delivery devices market growth for the whole market, liposomal drug delivery devices market segments, geographies, liposomal drug delivery devices market trends, liposomal drug delivery devices market drivers, liposomal drug delivery devices market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, liposomal drug delivery devices market profiles, and liposomal drug delivery devices market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3349&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Route Of Administration (Oral Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Transmucosal Drug Delivery, Implantable Drug Delivery), By Patient Care Setting (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, Other Patient Care Settings), By Application (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Electrical Stimulators, Ablation Devices, Neurostimulators, Analgesic Pumps), By Application (Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial & Migraine Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Trauma), By Electrical Stimulation Devices (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices, Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices, Combination Devices, Electrotherapy Devices, TNS), By Ablation Devices (Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Cryoablation Devices), By Analgesic Infusion Pumps (Intrathecal Infusion Pumps, External Infusion Pumps), By Neurostimulation Devices (Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices, Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pain-management-devices-and-therapies-global-market-report

Vaccines Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Anti-Infective Vaccines, Autoimmunity, Others (Cancer And Others)), By Technology (Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines), By Route of Administration (Intramuscular (IM), Subcutaneous (SC), Oral, Others), By Valance (Monovalent, Multivalent), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sale, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vaccines-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC