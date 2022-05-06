Andrea Canepari presents his publication ‘The Italian Legacy in Philadelphia’ in Rome on May 25th

Diplomat and author, Andrea Canepari The Italian Legacy in Philadelphia

Canepari, an Italian diplomat and author, is an acclaimed ambassador for the influence of Italian life, culture, and tradition in the United States and beyond.

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, May 25th, The American University of Rome is proud to host Andrea Canepari as he presents his latest publication, "The Italian Legacy in Philadelphia: History, Culture, People, and Ideas" published by Temple University Press to the public and an invited audience at the Centro Studi Americani in Rome.

Over a long and distinguished career, Andrea Canepari has served as Ambassador of Italy to the Dominican Republic and as Consul General in Philadelphia. In both roles, he has consistently promoted public diplomacy initiatives to foster collaboration between Italy and the wider world. He is also the co-editor of The Italian Legacy in Washington, D.C.: Architecture, Design, Art and Culture published by Skira, and editor of The Italian Legacy in the Dominican Republic: History, Architecture, Economics, and Society published by St Joseph University Press.

Mr. Canepari is co-editor with Dr. Judith Goode (Professor Emerita and former President of the Society for the Anthropology of North America ) of The Italian Legacy in Philadelphia, a book that celebrates the history, impact, and legacy of the vibrant Italian community in Philadelphia, tracing four periods of key transformation in the city’s political, economic, and social structures. The editors and the book’s illustrious contributors chronicle the changing dynamics of the city as Italian immigrants established themselves and as they continue to have lively interactions with people and institutions in Italy.

"This anthology provides elegant testimony to the profound impact of the Italian presence in Philadelphia… it offers an invaluable tribute to what Italians brought to the city as they altered its physical and cultural environment and helped to make Philadelphia what it is today.”

Richard N. Juliani, Emeritus Professor of Sociology at Villanova University

The American University of Rome is proud to announce that Mr. Canepari will be honored by the university as the 2022 Honorary Doctorate at their annual commencement ceremony on the evening of 26th May at Villa Aurelia. The honorary degree will be presented in recognition for Mr. Canepari’s significant contribution to Italian-American cooperation and for his tireless promotion of Italian life and culture around the world.

The event, Andrea Canepari presents ‘The Italian Legacy in Philadelphia’, is free to attend and open to all. Registration is required. If you wish to attend the event, please register at www.aur.edu/andreacanepari