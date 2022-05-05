Princeton benefits from flood-mitigation funding

CANADA, May 5 - To help reduce flood risk, the Province is providing Princeton with $100,000 to create an updated flood-hazard-mitigation plan.

The Province is funding flood-mitigation planning projects in several communities affected by November 2021 flooding to help them prepare for freshet 2022 and increase long-term resilience. Flooding in spring or early summer caused by heavy rain or melting snow is known as freshet.

“The Province is always there to support communities in their recovery after disasters and to help them build back better and more resilient to climate change. We know that a changing climate means more intense and frequent disasters, and it is crucial that communities across the province prepare and adapt,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “With this funding, we’re supporting communities in planning ahead with the aim of preventing flooding when possible and minimizing the effects on our communities and people in B.C.”

The funding will allow the Town of Princeton to assess flood hazards and create an updated flood-hazard-mitigation plan. Flood-mitigation planning helps the community develop short- and long-term strategies to protect people and property from flood hazards. The plan will also include an emergency flood hazard assessment of the Tulameen and Similkameen rivers within Princeton. This will identify any necessary flood-mitigation work in advance of freshet 2022. Work will begin immediately.

“The communities affected by last year’s floods have been working hard to build back better,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen. “As extreme and unpredictable weather becomes more frequent, we need to do what we can to keep people and things we care about safe. I’m happy to see these communities receiving this funding so they can plan for future risk reduction, all the while using creative solutions to rebuild. Our government is working on changes so that we’re better prepared to respond to and recover from natural disasters with our local government partners going forward.”

The flood-hazard-mitigation plan may also be used to support applications for additional provincial or federal funding streams for disaster mitigation and climate adaptation.

“We are very grateful for the funding announcement. With the changes to the river system from November's event, we are facing many unknowns,” said Spencer Coyne, mayor of Princeton. “With this commitment from Emergency Management BC, we will be able to re-map and understand potential risks to our community and plan accordingly.”

Funding is provided from Emergency Management BC’s disaster-mitigation budget.