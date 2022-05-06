Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,526 in the last 365 days.

Stormy Froom Releases An Audiobook

My logo, an image of a tree that I call spring

Obsidian-Voice.ca

Memoirs of a Little Old Man-Revised now is an audiobook. Narrated by Jason Andrew Morris.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memoirs of a Little Old Man - Revised audiobook is a new edition to the successful original that has many reviews on Goodreads like:

"Although, I'm not a big fan of spirituality but i enjoyed the few pages of this little book, the poems and black ink drawings are deep and wise. It's the type of books that should be read more than once." - Hossam

"This book gives hope to those in the depths of despair. This book of poetry can be a quick listen or one to ponder over many times. Recommended to anyone interested in personal healing and growth or to those who work with individuals who are beginning a pathway of healing." - Anonymous

Stormy Froom is a spiritual artist / healer expressing his interpretation of the environment that unfolds in front of him through poetry and his black ink art. He became the author of books for hope and healing named: Memoirs Of A Little Old Man in 2007, Survival Healing 101 in 2012 & 2019, and in 2013 Limbo Of A Little Old Man. Resides in the Vancouver area and enjoys being near the coastal mountains of British Columbia, Canada. Learn more at: http://obsidian-voice.ca

#poetry #spiritual #stormy-froom #healing #memoirs-of-a-little-old-man

Stormy Froom
Obsidian Voice
stormyjfroom@obsidian-voice.ca
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Stormy Froom Releases An Audiobook

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.