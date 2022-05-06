Stormy Froom Releases An Audiobook
Memoirs of a Little Old Man-Revised now is an audiobook. Narrated by Jason Andrew Morris.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memoirs of a Little Old Man - Revised audiobook is a new edition to the successful original that has many reviews on Goodreads like:
"Although, I'm not a big fan of spirituality but i enjoyed the few pages of this little book, the poems and black ink drawings are deep and wise. It's the type of books that should be read more than once." - Hossam
"This book gives hope to those in the depths of despair. This book of poetry can be a quick listen or one to ponder over many times. Recommended to anyone interested in personal healing and growth or to those who work with individuals who are beginning a pathway of healing." - Anonymous
Stormy Froom is a spiritual artist / healer expressing his interpretation of the environment that unfolds in front of him through poetry and his black ink art. He became the author of books for hope and healing named: Memoirs Of A Little Old Man in 2007, Survival Healing 101 in 2012 & 2019, and in 2013 Limbo Of A Little Old Man. Resides in the Vancouver area and enjoys being near the coastal mountains of British Columbia, Canada. Learn more at: http://obsidian-voice.ca
