Dr. Mark Scholz, MD., of Acclaimed Prostate Oncology Specialists Inc., Examines Treating Metastatic Prostate Cancer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "There are so many exciting new developments for cancer patients, and in particular for the most common type of cancer that I have expertise in—prostate cancer," states Dr. Mark Scholz, MD., of Prostate Oncology Specialists Inc. "I am a cancer expert focused exclusively on diagnosing and treating this one single disease and my impression is that the general oncologists are buried in information overload. They are responsible for managing over 100 other types of cancer."

This is unfortunate because recent developments in prostate cancer are truly stupendous. People now have radically more accurate scans and fantastically more effective therapies. Tragically, these wonderful new developments are being neglected and underutilized. In the context of this broad-based explosion of overall medical knowledge, the generalists, the oncologists, and the urologists, don’t have time to ponder and learn how to implement the full potential of all these wonderful discoveries.

Scholz continues, "Our problem is a dearth of disease-specific hyperspecialized experts to fully exploit and implement all these new anticancer tools—multiparametric MRI, PSMA Pet, targeted biopsies, immunotherapies, and focal treatments, just to name a few. What can all these resources accomplish for enhancing cancer outcomes? Higher cure rates and much less long-term collateral damage to normal urinary and sexual function. Men can not only live longer, but they can also live far better."

Newly diagnosed prostate cancer patients are called “newbies” by the more seasoned men who passionately counsel them to slow down and not rush into surgery until they consider all their many options which include: Focal therapies, Seed implants, Cyberknife, High intensity focused ultrasound, stereotactic body radiation, cryotherapy, laser therapy, and electroporation. With the skillful performance of any one of these therapies, men can experience higher cure rates and fewer side effects than what the very best surgeons can provide.

"The surgical subspecialty of Urology has dominated the prostate cancer world for over 100 years. They have no competitors. General oncologists are so busy treating breast, colon, and lung cancer that they can’t imagine broadening their responsivity for managing newly-diagnosed prostate cancer. Not surprisingly, the surgeons, who diagnosed close to 200,000 men annually in the US, can’t and won’t see the obvious writing on the wall: Their time is up. The barbaric and ineffective operation called the radical prostatectomy should only be used rarely, if at all. There is a dangerous lack of knowledge about what is readily available for men with prostate cancer. And every year the gap between what is available and what is being offered to newly-diagnosed men by the average urologist gets wider and wider," concludes Scholz.

Dr. Scholz is a strong advocate for patient empowerment. He is the co-author of the book Invasion of the Prostate Snatchers: No More Unnecessary Biopsies, Radical Treatment or Loss of Potency and the author of The Key to Prostate Cancer: 30 Experts Explain 15 Stages of Prostate Cancer. He has written and produced extensive educational material on the subject of prostate cancer in various media including DVDs, blogs, newsletters, and pamphlets.

Invasion of the Prostate Snatchers is an indispensable map through the medical minefield of prostate cancer, revised and updated with the latest developments in treatment options.

Every year almost a quarter of a million confused and frightened American men are tossed into a prostate cancer cauldron stirred by salespeople representing a multibillion-dollar industry. Patients are too often rushed into a radical prostatectomy, a major operation that rarely prolongs life and more than half the time leaves them impotent. Invasion of the Prostate Snatchers argues that close monitoring—active surveillance rather than surgery or radiation—should be the initial treatment approach for many men at the low- and intermediate-risk stages.

A double board-certified medical oncologist, Mark C. Scholz, MD, serves as medical director of Prostate Oncology Specialists Inc. in Marina del Rey, CA, a medical practice exclusively focused on prostate cancer. He is also the executive director of the Prostate Cancer Research Institute. He received his medical degree from Creighton University in Omaha, NE. Dr. Scholz completed his Internal Medicine internship and Medical Oncology fellowship at the University of Southern California Medical Center.

