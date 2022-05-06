During Mental Health Awareness Month, 17-Year-Old Memphis Singer/Songwriter Brooke Fair Releases Her Single "Suck It Up"
EINPresswire.com/ -- To raise awareness on mental health, Brooke Fair shares, “Listen to the voices of the youth when they're suffering. If not addressed, they more than likely won’t tell you twice."
Award-winning Memphis singer/ songwriter, Brooke Fair, releases her single “Suck It Up,” and video from her forthcoming album, “The Things We Were,” which releases on May 20th.
The inspiration for the track came to fruition when Brooke was stuck with feelings of not fitting into social norms. She carried on with a brave smile, telling everyone that she was fine when she was not.
Brooke wrote the song, “Suck It Up,” as an anthem for those who suffer from depression, and for those who feel invisible. She hopes this song will evoke conversation among adolescents, their parents, and the school systems, and inspire more conversations about mental health, the feelings tweens and teens go through, and the challenges that arise throughout those tender years, especially when feeling alienated.
“This is an important time with Mental Health Awareness Month, and a very important song to me, as I too have had my bouts of depression and anxiety. We need to be mindful of others' feelings and be there for one another. We can be kinder, gentler, and lend an ear when needed. Growing into adulthood, and just being human, is not always easy, but it’s worth it. Together we can get through the tough times, with more community and conversation,” says Brooke.
SAVE/LISTEN/PURCHASE "SUCK IT UP”: https://brookefair.lnk.to/suckitup
PRE-ORDER/PRE-ADD THE ALBUM: https://brookefair.lnk.to/ttww
Her exquisite storytelling and the depth of her vocals exhibit a sweet, and raw innocence reminiscent of a past era. Her voice resembles the likes of singer Taylor Swift-meets-Dodie Clark.
Brooke, an advocate for mental health, sings her tender lyrics, exposing a pressing issue among tweens, teens, and adults alike. She writes, “No one understands, it’s getting out of hand, how lonely that I feel each night // Voices in my head scream, no one really wants me, but everyone thinks I’m alright // Suck it up, hold your breath, I’m fine // Smile now, so they think you shine // Dry your tears, so they won’t see you lie // Suck it up, hold your breath, it’s fine.”
The upcoming album is produced by Matt Tutor (Derek Trucks, Eric Gales, Kenny Wayne Shepherd) and Chris Carter (Kirk Franklin, Chrisette Miller, Marcus Miller, and Jekalyn Carr), and is a follow-up to her 2018 6-track EP titled, “All Queens Wear Crowns,” with her track, “Love Songs On Loop,” garnering over 100,000 Spotify plays. “Universe,” and “I Can’t Breathe,” produced by Justin Timberlake’s guitarist/producer Elliott Ives and Scott Hardin, followed the EP.
Brooke boasts an impressive collection of songwriting awards, being named Songwriter of the Year, by the Memphis Songwriters Association, along with a finalist in the International Songwriting Competition, as well as a top finalist in The John Lennon Songwriting Contest.
Her last single, “First Love,” from the forthcoming album, “The Things We Were” was released on April 01st, and garnered international attention by winning “Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting,” in the Adult Contemporary category of The Great American Song Contest.
“I wrote “Suck It Up,” at a time when I felt entirely alone. When I tried to communicate with adults, it seemed I wasn’t taken seriously. I was told to let it go, smile, and suck it up, and that is what inspired me to write the song,” says Brooke.
The album is being released and distributed globally by Zojak World Wide. For more information, visit BrookeFair.com.
Brooke Fair - "Suck It Up" (Official Video)