André Chapman Helps COVID19-Black in Community Support Efforts

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, André Chapman has worked to reduce the number of deaths in the black community, using his COVID19-Black initiative.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- André Chapman has been helping Northern California's Black community for decades, and he's developed many connections with community members, county agencies, housing advocates, police, politicians and others during that time. As COVID-19 ravaged the region, Chapman was instrumental in helping those of African ancestry navigate the pandemic."Every life we can save or improve with our message is one more person who is still here to contribute to their family and the community," said Mr. Chapman. "Through the COVID19-Black Initiative, we are sharing important stories, advising on best steps for protection and prevention, and educating on the very real disparities bringing COVID-19 into our communities at alarming rates."At the pandemic's peak, COVID-19 was killing people of African ancestry at rates over three times higher than the national averages. From general health and wellbeing, to education, employment, and housing, the playing field is far from level for the black community. Each of these factors contributes adversely to exposure, contraction, and death rates from the novel coronavirus.Through continued advocacy efforts and education initiatives, Mr. Chapman and his colleagues are working to bring relief to the black community throughout the Bay Area.André Chapman has built his mission around supporting underserved youth in foster care. He is the Founder & CEO of Unity Care, a non-profit establishing housing, social programs and education initiatives for foster youth. He is an author, advocate, and speaker residing in Northern California. He holds his master's degree in organizational management.