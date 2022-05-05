Dr. Sean Ataee Supports American College of Surgeons Foundation
Dr. Ataee has donated to the American College of Surgeons Foundation to support quality care initiatives, advocacy, and lifelong learning.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sean Ataee, MD recently donated to the American College of Surgeons Foundation, the largest organization of surgeons worldwide. Dr. Ataee supports continued learning and volunteerism opportunities for surgeons and medical professionals.
The American College of Surgeons Foundation provides programming and scholarships which support volunteerism opportunities for surgeons as well as quality care and advocacy initiatives. The goal of the nonprofit is to support the worldwide improvement of surgical patient care. The American College of Surgeons Foundation draws the support of many of the best surgical minds, intent on advancing the interest of surgeons on a global scale.
“The art of surgery is a gift that should be available to patients throughout the world,” said Dr. Ataee. “With proper support and collective advocacy, medical standards can improve until every patient is provided with only the best care in ever surgical situation, no matter where they live.”
Dr. Ataee’s most recent donation was designated to support the STOP THE BLEED® Help Ukraine Fund, a focused effort to bring surgical support to patients of the Ukraine War. Dr. Ataee continues to lend his support to global relief efforts.
Additional news and information: Dr. Sean Ataee, MD received his medical degree in 1990. He has had a prolific career including 9 years leading clinical trials, beginning in 2010. Dr. Ataee has been a member of the American Medical Association since 2004, and he was board qualified by the American Board of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. In 1998, he received his General Surgeon Certificate from Columbia University. The American Medical Association recognized him with the Physician’s Recognition Award in 2004.
