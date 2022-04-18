Dr. Sean Ataee Pens Book on Lower Back Pain
Dr. Sean Ataee is penning a forthcoming book that gives clinicians and patients insights into the causes and treatments of lower back pain.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sean Ataee, MD is finishing up a forthcoming book, entitled Zoom Out: Lower Back Pain. The book will examine common causes and common treatments for back pain.
Having enjoyed a prolific career treating and researching the condition, Dr. Ataee is well qualified to share his expertise. He received his medical degree in 1990 and was board qualified by the American Board of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation.
Over his 30+ year career, Dr. Ataee has obtained a General Surgeon Certificate from Columbia University. He was given the 2004 Physician Record Award by the American Medical Association and spent 9 years conducting clinical trials starting in 2010.
In his book, Dr. Ataee shares his expertise on lower back pain, specifically causes of lower back pain and treatments. Giving the reader an in-depth look at treatment options, he discusses not only pain relief options but treatment to retain full functionality. These insights are written to provide value to both patients and clinical physicians.
“I have been treating back pain for a long time now,” said Dr. Ataee. Having enjoyed a career that spans more than 3 decades and innumerable patients, I am honored to share this knowledge with those to who it brings benefit.”
The book is planned to launch in June 2022.
