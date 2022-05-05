Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - April 2022
Story
Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of April 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
Board Served
Member
City
Selected Date
Appointment Date
Position End
Regents, University of Washington Board of
Leonor Fuller
Olympia
4/26/2022
4/26/2022
9/30/2027
Public Works Board
Monica Santos Pinacho
Vancouver
4/15/2022
4/15/2022
6/30/2025
Pension Policy, Select Committee on
Kathy Thompson
Bellingham
4/15/2022
4/15/2022
6/30/2023
Naturopathy, State Board of
Brooke Fotheringham
Seattle
4/5/2022
4/11/2022
8/1/2025
Marine Resources Advisory Council
Mindy Roberts
Seattle
4/15/2022
4/15/2022
6/30/2025
Higher Education Facilities Authority
Shilpa Tiwari
Sammamish
4/5/2022
4/5/2022
3/26/2026
Health, State Board of
Socia Love-Thurman
SeaTac
4/19/2022
4/19/2022
7/1/2024
Health, State Board of
Kelly Oshiro
Vancouver
4/19/2022
4/19/2022
7/1/2023
Health, State Board of
Melinda Flores
Seattle
4/19/2022
4/19/2022
7/1/2024
Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth, Washington Center for
Hannah Johnson
Ellensburg
4/4/2022
4/4/2022
7/1/2026
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
Michele Robinson
Olympia
4/15/2022
4/15/2022
10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
Nives Dolsak
Edmonds
4/15/2022
4/15/2022
10/7/2024
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
Gus Gates
Seattle
4/15/2022
4/15/2022
10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
William Fleck
Forks
4/15/2022
4/15/2022
10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
Douglas Kess
Naselle
4/15/2022
4/15/2022
10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
William Callender
Bothell
4/15/2022
4/15/2022
10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
Jennifer Hennessey
Olympia
4/15/2022
4/15/2022
10/7/2025
Capital Projects Advisory Review Board
Bruce Hayashi
Seattle
4/5/2022
4/5/2022
6/30/2023
Building Code Council
Matthew Hepner
East Wenatchee
4/4/2022
4/4/2022
1/5/2025
Building Code Council
Roger Heeringa
Issaquah
4/8/2022
4/8/2022
1/5/2025
Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment
Karin Rodland
Richland
3/25/2022
4/1/2022
3/31/2026
Agency Head - Services for the Blind, Department of
Michael MacKillop
Seattle
4/18/2022
4/18/2022
1/1/2075
Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of April 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
|Board Served
|Member
|City
|Selected Date
|Appointment Date
|Position End
|Regents, University of Washington Board of
|Leonor Fuller
|Olympia
|4/26/2022
|4/26/2022
|9/30/2027
|Public Works Board
|Monica Santos Pinacho
|Vancouver
|4/15/2022
|4/15/2022
|6/30/2025
|Pension Policy, Select Committee on
|Kathy Thompson
|Bellingham
|4/15/2022
|4/15/2022
|6/30/2023
|Naturopathy, State Board of
|Brooke Fotheringham
|Seattle
|4/5/2022
|4/11/2022
|8/1/2025
|Marine Resources Advisory Council
|Mindy Roberts
|Seattle
|4/15/2022
|4/15/2022
|6/30/2025
|Higher Education Facilities Authority
|Shilpa Tiwari
|Sammamish
|4/5/2022
|4/5/2022
|3/26/2026
|Health, State Board of
|Socia Love-Thurman
|SeaTac
|4/19/2022
|4/19/2022
|7/1/2024
|Health, State Board of
|Kelly Oshiro
|Vancouver
|4/19/2022
|4/19/2022
|7/1/2023
|Health, State Board of
|Melinda Flores
|Seattle
|4/19/2022
|4/19/2022
|7/1/2024
|Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth, Washington Center for
|Hannah Johnson
|Ellensburg
|4/4/2022
|4/4/2022
|7/1/2026
|Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
|Michele Robinson
|Olympia
|4/15/2022
|4/15/2022
|10/7/2025
|Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
|Nives Dolsak
|Edmonds
|4/15/2022
|4/15/2022
|10/7/2024
|Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
|Gus Gates
|Seattle
|4/15/2022
|4/15/2022
|10/7/2025
|Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
|William Fleck
|Forks
|4/15/2022
|4/15/2022
|10/7/2025
|Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
|Douglas Kess
|Naselle
|4/15/2022
|4/15/2022
|10/7/2025
|Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
|William Callender
|Bothell
|4/15/2022
|4/15/2022
|10/7/2025
|Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
|Jennifer Hennessey
|Olympia
|4/15/2022
|4/15/2022
|10/7/2025
|Capital Projects Advisory Review Board
|Bruce Hayashi
|Seattle
|4/5/2022
|4/5/2022
|6/30/2023
|Building Code Council
|Matthew Hepner
|East Wenatchee
|4/4/2022
|4/4/2022
|1/5/2025
|Building Code Council
|Roger Heeringa
|Issaquah
|4/8/2022
|4/8/2022
|1/5/2025
|Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment
|Karin Rodland
|Richland
|3/25/2022
|4/1/2022
|3/31/2026
|Agency Head - Services for the Blind, Department of
|Michael MacKillop
|Seattle
|4/18/2022
|4/18/2022
|1/1/2075
Media Contact
Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136
Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111 Press inquiries | 360.902.4136