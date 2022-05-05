Submit Release
Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - April 2022

Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of April 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.

The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.

The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.

Board Served Member City Selected Date Appointment Date Position End
Regents, University of Washington Board of Leonor Fuller Olympia 4/26/2022 4/26/2022 9/30/2027
Public Works Board Monica Santos Pinacho Vancouver 4/15/2022 4/15/2022 6/30/2025
Pension Policy, Select Committee on  Kathy Thompson Bellingham 4/15/2022 4/15/2022 6/30/2023
Naturopathy, State Board of Brooke Fotheringham Seattle 4/5/2022 4/11/2022 8/1/2025
Marine Resources Advisory Council Mindy Roberts Seattle 4/15/2022 4/15/2022 6/30/2025
Higher Education Facilities Authority Shilpa Tiwari Sammamish 4/5/2022 4/5/2022 3/26/2026
Health, State Board of Socia Love-Thurman SeaTac 4/19/2022 4/19/2022 7/1/2024
Health, State Board of Kelly Oshiro Vancouver 4/19/2022 4/19/2022 7/1/2023
Health, State Board of Melinda Flores Seattle 4/19/2022 4/19/2022 7/1/2024
Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth, Washington Center for Hannah Johnson Ellensburg 4/4/2022 4/4/2022 7/1/2026
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington Michele Robinson Olympia 4/15/2022 4/15/2022 10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington Nives Dolsak Edmonds 4/15/2022 4/15/2022 10/7/2024
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington Gus Gates Seattle 4/15/2022 4/15/2022 10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington William Fleck Forks 4/15/2022 4/15/2022 10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington Douglas Kess Naselle 4/15/2022 4/15/2022 10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington William Callender Bothell 4/15/2022 4/15/2022 10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington Jennifer Hennessey Olympia  4/15/2022 4/15/2022 10/7/2025
Capital Projects Advisory Review Board Bruce Hayashi Seattle 4/5/2022 4/5/2022 6/30/2023
Building Code Council Matthew Hepner East Wenatchee 4/4/2022 4/4/2022 1/5/2025
Building Code Council Roger Heeringa Issaquah 4/8/2022 4/8/2022 1/5/2025
Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment Karin Rodland Richland 3/25/2022 4/1/2022 3/31/2026
Agency Head - Services for the Blind, Department of Michael MacKillop Seattle 4/18/2022 4/18/2022 1/1/2075

 

 

