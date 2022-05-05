Innovative Solutions for a Better Tomorrow
Eliminating the carbon footprint is a global challenge. This requires innovative solutions. CIMtech is ensuring a greener planet with zero-carbon initiatives.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIMtech Green (CIMtech), is a Canada based Hydrogen fuel cell components & assemblies' manufacturer. The company has recently doubled their footprint in Vancouver, Canada through an acquisition of a 10,000 sq. ft. advanced manufacturing facility. This expansion will increase CIMtech Green, operational capabilities by 200% to allow for increased service levels for their global customers in the green energy sector. CIMtech Green has been nominated as a Top 10 Manufacturing Company in Canada. CIMtech has been providing manufacturing services from proof of concept to scaled manufacturing for last 15 years. Their full turnkey solutions are paving the way for the development and manufacturing of fuel cell and electric vehicle components and assemblies.
CIMtech-manufactured fuel cell components are utilized by global players such as Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot for their hydrogen powered forklift equipment. Fuel cell sub-assemblies & Components manufactured by CIMtech used in HEV such as HYVIA delivery vans in Europe (Renault Group), FedEx airport tuggers at Albany International Airport in New York and hydrogen-fuel cell electric vehicles. With over 15+ years in operation, CIMtech has earned a reputation for providing innovative and cost-effective solutions that save clients both time and money; having effective systems, processes, and policies in place; and project history that demonstrates a depth of expertise and experience the company is set for rapid growth in green energy sector.
Products and Services
CIMtech workflow is driven by company's digital manufacturing processes, embracing INDUSTRY 4.0 smart manufacturing initiatives. With multiple years of expertise in fuel cell related parts & assemblies, it has given us an edge over our competitors to provide full TURNKEY SOLUTIONS from proof-of-concept prototypes to large scale manufacturing under one roof. “CIMtech services in DFM & Zero Inventory Program's ensures lowest cost of manufacturing for our customers.”
- DFM (Design for Manufacturing)
- Zero Inventory Program
- Zero-Carbon Initiatives.
By utilizing multiple years of CIMtech expertise in manufacturing cost reduction and DFM techniques has helped our customers in Hydrogen green energy sector to introduce new products to market quickly, gaining market share and revenue growth.
“Whether you are an entrepreneur with a revolutionary concept or a company managing a team of fifty engineers, CIMtech Manufacturing innovations can make your product a success.
