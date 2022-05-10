Gatewise & Parking Boss Platform Integration

We’re proud to announce a property management software integration partnership with Gatewise, a modern Gate App for multifamily communities.

EVERETT, WA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paper parking permits and outdated callboxes are things of the past. With the new Parking Boss + Gatewise integration, you can now easily and quickly get vehicles through your gates and into a parking spot.

Think of plugging a Roku into your TV and how it instantly transforms a regular set into a smart one. In a similar way, the Parking Boss + Gatewise solution upgrades your “dumb” gates and doors into smart ones with virtually no extra work. A small piece of hardware is retro-fitted to the controlled access hardware you already have in place.

The best thing is that it’s as simple as the click of a button. And, it’s not another remote to keep track of. A software access button is conveniently integrated into the Parking Boss app, making it ideal for residents and guests.

A partnership that benefits everyone

We’re proud to announce our partnership with Gatewise, a modern Gate App for multifamily communities, in February of 2022. This new property management software integration makes our Boss solutions even more valuable for your staff, residents, and guests:

- Residents: Smartphone access lets residents enter a gate, locked area, or amenity.

- Guests: Allows approved guests to register for parking and enter the community, parking gate, or locked area.

- Parking: Can be used with any electronic gate or smart access point: callboxes, entrance gates or arms, building doors, etc.

- Amenities: Can also be used as controlled access for amenity entrances that have smart doors (like a theater) or locked gates (like a pool).

- Parking Attendant: When guests register in the Parking Attendant app, they immediately get a software access button to control the gate. Once their permit is expired that button is no longer available.

- Accessibility: Utilizes bluetooth technology, which means you don’t need wi-fi. Gatewise even provides clickers for residents who don’t own a smartphone.

Parking Boss

Parking Boss is a parking management software that makes communities better to live in, easier to manage, and more valuable to own with our innovative Proptech stack that simplifies shared living. It defends against unwelcome guests, parking abuse, and poor parking enforcement. It enhances your community with clear signage, smart parking resources, and easy guest parking. Best of all, it can even increase your revenue with pay-to-park guest parking or premium reserved spaces for residents.

“We’re so excited to offer Gatewise to our customers. Gates and controlled access are expensive, but often-times difficult to manage. Our affordable, easy add-on modernizes access and is a fantastic way to regulate guests, in particular.”

— Joel DuChesne, Co-founder at Parking Boss

Gatewise

Gatewise aims to replace outdated key fobs, callboxes, clickers, and access cards with a modern technology solution. And they’ve done it! Their smartphone app works seamlessly over bluetooth, doesn’t require a web portal, and is easy to maintain for years to come. From day one, your community will appreciate the benefits of Gatewise: shorter lines at the gates, easy access to any locked amenity, and quick approval for guests and deliveries.

"We are happy to have the opportunity to work with Parking Boss and enrich the multifamily living experience beyond our app-enabled gate and amenity door access by adding parking access. It's a natural fit we were excited to see come together."

— Jason Emanis, VP of Marketing at Gatewise