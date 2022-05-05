FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, May 5, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ORANGE, DUTCHESS AND ULSTER COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, May 7, in Circleville, Sunday, May 15, in Beacon, Saturday, May 21, in Ulster Park and Ellenville, and Monday, May 23, in Middletown.

When: Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Wallkill Touch-A-Truck at Circleville Park, 50 Creamery Road, Circleville For more information, contact Trooper Michael Belgiovene at (845) 346-3566, [email protected] or [email protected]. Additional Information: Appointments are strongly encouraged.

When: Sunday, May 15, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Beacon Elks Lodge, 900 Wolcott Avenue, Beacon For more information, contact Deborah Cortes at (845) 831-4540 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Headless Horseman Attractions, 778 Broadway (SR 9W), Ulster Park For more information, contact Deputy Deborah Prusack at (845) 338-3640 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Joseph Y. Resnick Airport, 199 Airport Road, Ellenville For more information, contact Deputy Deborah Prusack at (845) 338-3640 or [email protected]. Additional Information: Rain date is Sunday, May 22.

When: Monday, May 23, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: New York State Police, 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown For more information, contact Trooper Michael Belgiovene at (845) 346-3566, [email protected] or [email protected]. Additional Information: Appointments are strongly encouraged.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

