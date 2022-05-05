Maryland Tech Leader Moves Lab, Offices, and Warehouse to Bigger Location
NSCA & Tra Cal of Gaithersburg MD has moved to a new facility, in an expanded location near the 270/370 Engineering Hub.
GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022
— Todd Chaikin, General Manager
Tel. 301-527-9200
Email. cfrazer@nscainc.com
For Immediate Release
May 5, 2022
NSCA & TRA CAL OF GAITHERSBURG MD
HAS MOVED TO A NEW FACILITY
New Expanded Location!
— May 5, 2022 — For over 30 years, NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Laboratories have been serving the DMV Metropolitan Area as well as the National and International markets. A local and global leader in Test and Measurement solutions, NSCA sells, rents, and leases, new, and refurbished test and measurement equipment. Tra-Cal is an ISO 17025:2017, ANSI Z540-1, and ASNI Z540.3 accredited calibration and repair lab. NSCA & Tra-Cal Lab are service-disabled veteran owned small businesses. The company is also a national supplier for companies such as Keysight Technology.
Due to growth, the company recently moved from its headquarters for the last 22 years on Beechcraft Avenue to a brand new facility on Atlas Drive, in an engineering hub of Gaithersburg, about two minutes away from I-270/I-370 and about 5 miles away from the previous location. “While it can be attractive for companies to outsource their customer support, ours is on-site, right here in Gaithersburg, Maryland,” states General Manager Todd Chaikin. Local customers can still benefit from pickup and delivery options, as well as on site services.
Founded by Neal S. Chaikin, who served in the United States Air Force, NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab have been serving the electronics, manufacturing, and telecom industries since 1988. “Service is always quick and consistent. Pricing is competitive,” (Google Review). Companies that run telecom, defense, aerospace, electronics, and manufacturing businesses rely on test and measurement equipment, products, and services. High precision electronics calibration and repair services require a certain level of accreditation certification. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, “calibration services which meet accreditation standards are designed to help the makers and users of precision instruments achieve the highest possible levels of measurement quality and productivity.” Companies rely on NSCA & Tra Cal to be an industry leader by meeting compliance standards and completing the job promptly, accurately, and with integrity.
