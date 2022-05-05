Gov. Evers, DATCP Announce 2022 Meat Processor Grant Recipients

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski, today announced five meat processors will receive meat processor grants from DATCP in 2022. These grants aim to grow Wisconsin ’ s meat industry and improve the long-term viability of the state ’ s livestock industry. “ Wisconsin ’s agriculture industry isn’t just core to who we are as a state but to our statewide economy, with meat processors playing a critical role,” said Gov. Evers. “I am proud our budget investments will help meat processors across the state expand their businesses and operations, and I look forward to continuing to work together to ensure this industry grows and thrives for years to come.” In addition to the meat processor grants announced today, Gov. Evers also recently announced up to $5 million in meat talent development assistance funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. This funding will be used to help attract and provide financial support to students in Wisconsin meat processing training programs, as well as support program development and connect the meat processing industry with potential employees “Our diverse and resilient meat processors are a vitally important part of Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agriculture industry,” said DATCP Secretary Romanski. “We need to invest in our strengths. These grants will invest in our meat processing businesses, help strengthen the industry, and help the industry modernize and expand to meet the needs of farmers and consumers.” DATCP received 100 applications with more than $4.4 million in grant requests. The five grant recipients and their planned projects include: Nordik Meats, Viroqua | $25,000 Expanding frozen storage, purchase of a walk-in freezer unit and forklift, and increasing labor. Paulie’s Chop Shop, Luxemburg | $50,000 Construction of a new butcher shop, training, and purchasing numerous pieces of equipment. JM Watkins, Plum City | $50,000 Construction of a new building and purchase of a new smoker. Crescent Meats, Cadott | $50,000 Addition of more than 19,000 square feet to existing facility. Sorg Farm Packing, Darien | $25,000 Reconstruction of an existing carcass cooler and freezer and expansion of processing and cutting room. For more information on meat processor news and updates, visit DATCP’s website and sign-up for email updates here.