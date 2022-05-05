Nomination Period​ Open for Wisconsin Soybean Board

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 4, 2022 Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for three seats on the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Producers that grow and sell soybeans in the following districts are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board:

District 3 – Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties.

District 4 – Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Waushara, and Winnebago counties.

District 5 – Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, and Rock counties.

Nomination forms will be mailed to any producer that requests one prior to June 1, 2022 and can be requested by contacting DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator Debbie Gegare at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Nomination forms must be signed, notarized, and postmarked by June 1, 2022 and include the signatures of five eligible soybean growers other than the nominee. Completed forms should be mailed to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.

DATCP will conduct the Wisconsin Soybean Board election from July 15 to August 15, 2022. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning September 1, 2022.

About the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is composed of seven producers in seven districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $2 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin soybean producers. This funding is used to support the soybean industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown soybeans. Learn more about the Wisconsin Soybean Board at https://wisoybean.org/.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

