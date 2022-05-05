ARTIST CAROL BRUTON LAUNCHES SPECTACULAR COSMIC SERIES OF NFTS FOR NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY
Cosmic Night (Artist: Carol Bruton, Photographer: Beatriz Moreno). Part of COSMIC SERIES collection exclusively selected by uniphigood, as the inaugural Artist partnership for the ASTRA ULTRA launch on National Astronaut Day®.
Cosmic Night Blue (Artist: Carol Bruton, Photographer: Beatriz Moreno). Part of COSMIC SERIES collection exclusively selected by uniphigood, as the inaugural Artist partnership for the ASTRA ULTRA launch on National Astronaut Day®.
This collection has been exclusively selected by uniphigood, as the inaugural Artist partnership for the ASTRA ULTRA launch on National Astronaut Day®.
Thursday, May 5th, 2022; This year’s National Astronaut Day® celebration includes the launch of ASTRA ULTRA, an NFT curated platform, on MakersPlace. ASTRA ULTRA's mission is to share the inspirational stories of Astronauts, and the awe-inspiring beauty of space, with a goal to educate and foster curiosity to learn more about Space and the journey of these heroic trailblazers. ASTRA ULTRA’s collections include support for STEM & STEAM related messaging and principles, with a mission to encourage next gen inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking. Carbon offsets will be done to reduce the footprint of the NFTs in partnership with sustainability platform Aerial.
ASTRA ULTRA is proud to present the first series of NFTs from acclaimed artist, and Astronaut collaborator, Carol Bruton. Each evocative NFT image features Bruton’s original physical work, photographed by Beatriz Moreno, in a series of cosmically inspired images that encourages the viewer to explore the work and arouse curiosity beyond the screen and canvas. This collection has been exclusively selected by uniphigood, as the inaugural Artist partnership for the ASTRA ULTRA launch on National Astronaut Day®.
Bruton’s COSMIC SERIES has been strongly influenced by her under water diving and gazing up through the surface of the sea towards our infinite cosmos. She sees the play of deep sections of colours weaving a tapestry between the existing planets and other cosmic matter. NFT drops include;
Cosmic Night (Artist: Carol Bruton, Photographer: Beatriz Moreno)
The breathtaking majesty of our cosmos is captured in this animated version of Cosmic Night.
Cosmic Night Blue (Artist: Carol Bruton, Photographer: Beatriz Moreno)
Shades of blue leading the viewer into the nucleus of our own destiny.
Turquoise Burst (Artist: Carol Bruton, Photographer: Beatriz Moreno)
Turquoise Burst illustrates Bruton’s fascination with luminous, ethereal colours and a universal realm.
Gold Starry Dust (Artist: Carol Bruton, Photographer: Beatriz Moreno)
Threads of gold pigments woven into the tapestry of our cosmos, exploring alien worlds.
Dont' miss this stunning collection of NFTs on ASTRA ULTRA here.
#WeBelieveInAstronauts:
Why Do #WeBelieveInAstronauts? The incredible experience of traveling through space is something we all dream about at one time in our lives. For a very select few, this dream became a reality. The path for every Astronaut is different, but the one thing they all have in common - they are leaders in their chosen field, pioneers of space, and seek to use their individual experience as Astronauts to help make the world better for ALL.
About uniphi space agency:
uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is honored to be the exclusive management agency for a diverse range of former Astronauts. Our goal is to help celebrate and share the stories and experiences of our Astronaut clients to help motivate and inspire future generations of Astronauts to come. #WeBelieveInAstronauts www.uniphispaceagency.com
About Carol Bruton:
Carol's work is part of the collections of: HSH Prince Albert II; Paddy McKillan's Maybourne Riviera Hotel, Roquebrune, France; as well as The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, amongst many others. Exhibitions include the Beijing Biennale, China; Osaka Art Show, Japan; Art Basel Miami, Florida; Jersey City Museum, NJ; and Christie's London. She is also winner of the Emilio Vedova Art Prize as well as the Prix du Jury, Comité National Monégasque des arts plastiques, part of UNESCO. Instagram @carolbrutonart
About MakersPlace:
MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity. https://makersplace.com/
About Aerial:
Aerial is a sustainability platform that empowers people to take climate action and reduce their carbon footprint across NFTs, transportation, and other emissions sources. https://aerial.is/
