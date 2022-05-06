Benjamin, Chaise & Associates Receives 2022 Best of West Hills Award
West Hills Award Program Honors the Achievement of Benjamin, Chaise & AssociatesWEST HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Hills Award Program Honors the Achievement of Benjamin, Chaise & Associates
WEST HILLS April 28, 2022 -- Benjamin, Chaise & Associates has been selected for the 2022 Best of West Hills Award in the Debt Collection Agency category by the West Hills Award Program.
Each year, the West Hills Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies like Benjamin, Chaise & Associates that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies like Benjamin, Chaise & Associates help make the West Hills area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 West Hills Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the West Hills Award Program and data provided by third parties.
About West Hills Award Program
The West Hills Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the West Hills area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The West Hills Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
