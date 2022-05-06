Top Tech Professionals Share Key Password Tips On World Password Day

It's World Password Day, and what better way to celebrate than to get some expert tips on how to keep your passwords safe and secure?

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's World Password Day, and what better way to celebrate than to get some expert tips on how to keep your passwords safe and secure? We asked some of the top tech professionals for their best password tips, and here's what they had to say:1. Use a password managerHolden Watne with Generation IX in Los Angeles ( https://www.generationix.com/it-services-los-angeles/ ) One of the best ways to keep your passwords secure is to use a password manager. These handy tools can store all of your passwords in one place, and they'll even generate strong, unique passwords for you. Plus, many of them offer extra features like two-factor authentication for increased security.2. Use long, complex passwordsSruli Wolff with Wolff Adar IT Solutions ( https://wolffadar.com/it-support-in-toronto/ ) Longer passwords are always better than shorter ones. So if you can, add a couple of extra words and characters to your password to make it more secure. You should also avoid using common patterns or sequences like '123456' and 'qwerty.'3. Use two-factor authenticationKenny Riley of Velocity IT ( https://www.velocityit.net/business/it-services-dallas/ ) Two-factor authentication is one of the most effective ways to protect your password. In addition to your regular login information, this extra layer requires a unique code that's sent to you via text, email, or another secure channel. If a hacker tries to log in using your password without this code, they'll be locked out.4. Use a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbolsDavid Carriero with CEU in Chicago ( https://www.ceutechnologies.com/it-company-chicago/ ) Take some time to enhance your passwords by adding a few symbols and uppercase letters to make them even more secure. This is an easy way to keep your passwords strong, especially if you use unique combinations of characters and numbers in different places.5. Change your passwords regularlyTroy Drever with Pure IT in Calgary ( https://www.pureit.ca/it-services-calgary/ ) It's always a good idea to change your passwords on a regular basis. This helps ensure that no one can get into your accounts if they've already obtained one of your old passwords. You can set up a regular password change schedule or just do it every so often when you think of it.6. Avoid sharing your passwords with othersReid McConkey with Resolved IT in Vancouver ( https://www.resolvedit.net/managed-it-services-vancouver/ ) If you don't want to get hacked, you should never share your passwords with anyone, not even your family or close friends. Hackers are always looking for ways to get their hands on people's passwords, so it's best to keep them to yourself.7. Don't use easily guessed words or personal informationJon Fausz with 4BIS in Cincinnati, Ohio ( https://www.4bis.com/cincinnati-it-services/ ) Your passwords should never contain easily guessed words or personal information like your name, birthday, and address. These things can be pretty easy to figure out, so it's best to avoid using them in your passwords.Follow these tips to help keep your passwords secure and protected on World Password Day and beyond! And if you need any help, be sure to reach out to your trusted IT professional. They'll be happy to assist you in keeping your passwords safe and sound.Ulistic provides MSP marketing services to 7 and 8 figure managed IT services companies in Canada and the United States.

World Password Day 2022