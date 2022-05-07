KairoxKids Kickstarter Campaign: Don’t let my Hoodie Offend you! Is Live
Children's Clothing Company with a commendable cause is crowdfunding. Will you be backing the campaign?
We have a very specific audience, and we want to make sure that we are taking all the necessary steps to reach them and involve them in the process.”UNITED STATES, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 2, KairoxKids a boys clothing company changing the narrative about brown boys who wear hoodies, went live on Kickstarter. They are an upcoming brand doing the hard work to start a new conversation about minority children. After funding the beginning stages of building the Kairo brand, KairoxKids realized that they need help making this dream a reality.
— Teasa Foster
Of the brands recent Kickstarter Launch, KairoxKids Founder Teasa Foster irkliewskij said, “This is one of the hardest and scariest endeavors I have embarked upon, next to being a mom. We have a very specific audience, and we want to make sure that we are taking all the necessary steps to reach them and involve them in the process.”
KairoxKids clothing line features hoodies and hooded jackets. With their clean cut, tailored hoodies, Kairo is celebrating brown boys and all that they are. They are changing the narrative about young brown boys who wear hoodies; from suspicious to victorious. Kairo represents the village, that every child deserves but may not have.
KairoxKids is building momentum on Kickstarter, however it will take a lot more help. Make a pledge on Kickstarter, and become a part of the KairoxKids village.
