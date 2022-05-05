Lionshield BTC Announces first seed investment from Brooks Legend Venture Capital
Lionshield BTC announced today the acquisition of the first round of seed funding from Brooks Legend Venture to help build localized bitcoin economies.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionshield BTC the software and bitcoin mining company, announced today the acquisition of the first round of seed funding from Brooks Legend Venture. The seed funding will assist with building a localized bitcoin economies across the United States.
Lionshield formally launched in 2021 as a start-up bitcoin mining company in Pflugerville, Texas. Now, Lionshield is working with economic development agencies across the country to acquire the land and infrastructure needed to launch and operate containerized bitcoin mining farms. Lionshield will also be developing a mobile app and marketplace to facilitate an increase in the local bitcoin adoption rate.
“It's exciting to be partnering with Brooks Legend, a firm that understands our vision of revitalizing Main Street with sound money. Our team is inspired by the story of Bitcoin Beach and the influence it has had on over four million El Salvadorans. By bringing the same grass-roots economic model to the States, we believe bitcoin can have a similar impact on the millions of people living in the most often forgotten communities. With bitcoin mining as the catalyst, we can bring new revenue to these towns, profits for our investors and most importantly, continue the bitcoin revolution. We are in a fight for our future and we have a long way to go.” – Lionshield CEO, Michael Schiltz.
“My partners and I have been investing in the cryptocurrency markets and technologies dating back to 2016. We formed this fund to assist start-ups in continuing the credibility, visibility and expansion of trade of crypto-based assets. It’s been a record year for crypto funding deals. We want to grow and heavily be a part of this amazing time. We believe our partnership with Lionshield is aligned with our vision to produce new tech, decrease our monetary exposure and to be the first in the United States to replicate Bitcoin Beach.” – Brooks Legend Venture Managing Partner, Tom Mckeown
Lionshield BTC is a technology company focused on revitalizing Main Street, America by creating localized bitcoin economies centered around bitcoin adoption and powered by bitcoin mining.
Learn more at www.lionshieldcap.com
Brooks Legend Venture is a new blockchain focused venture capital firm with an interest in pre-seed investments for crypto focused start-up ventures. The new fund has raised 8 million and is looking to reach 20 million by the end of 2022.
Jamil Glenn
Lionshield BTC
+1 856-313-2779
jamil@lionshieldcap.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn