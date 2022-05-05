Dr. Gail C. Christopher Op-ed: Can New Federal Lynching Law Help America Heal?

Dr. Gail C. Christopher

Article links new law to increased compassion for human suffering after murder of George Floyd, the COVID pandemic and Russia’s devastating attack on Ukraine

Despite decades of senseless delays, this new law pushes America to finally acknowledge that racism often correlates to a level of violence and terror woven into the very fabric of this country.” — Dr. Gail C. Christopher

Dr. Gail C. Christopher has written an op-ed discussing the brutal lynching of Blacks for more than three centuries in America and asking whether the new law designating lynching a federal crime indicates that the country is moving forward “ready to unite and dismiss the idea of devaluing human life.”

In the article posted on the NorthStar News, Dr. Christopher writes that “despite decades of senseless delays, this new law pushes America to finally acknowledge that racism often correlates to a level of violence and terror woven into the very fabric of this country.”

But Dr. Christopher, who is executive director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity, sees the new law as a turning point, writing that the U.S. and the world are more compassionate towards suffering after the murder of George Floyd, the pain and suffering from the COVID pandemic and loss of life and devastation caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“Now, the world begins to open its heart at a time when the broader public can draw a mutual connection and relationship with those people represented in the images coming from Ukraine,” she writes. “The Emmet Till Anti-Lynching Law provides proof that America can push forward and evolve, even finding bi-partisan consensus to bridge entrenched division at a critical moment. Perhaps an environment is emerging where Congress will continue to act on proposals addressing centuries of slavery and racism in America.”

Further, Dr. Christopher notes, “showing compassion for those opposing your beliefs is a key component of racial healing. A democracy cannot survive without a critical mass of the population having empathy and care for those perceived as different and holding alternative views. The war in Ukraine illustrates what can happen when false narratives enable violence. This monumental moment could be propelling America on a journey towards healing and transformation.”

Dr. Christopher is an award-winning change agent widely recognized for designing holistic strategies for social change. She is the former Senior Advisor and Vice President of the W. K. Kellogg Foundation and a past Executive Director of The Institute for Government Innovation at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Her recently published book, Rx Racial Healing, is a personal narrative detailing her own understanding of the power of racism and the need for healing. This book can be a guide for facilitators and provides the information, tools, and resources needed to teach Rx Racial Healing in colleges, groups, institutions, and communities.

