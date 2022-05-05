ShareVision Announces Winner of Inaugural Student Competition

First Streaming Platform for the World of Finance

ShareVision announced today the winner of the company’s first student competition related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), stock markets, and finance.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShareVision, the world’s only streaming platform dedicated to financial content, announced today the winner of the company’s first student competition related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), stock markets, and finance. The competition, which was free to enter and promised a £5,000 cash prize, invited students worldwide to share their knowledge on these topics via an uploaded video on the platform. Bryan Jee, a student from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was announced the winner of the competition for video, which covered areas such as NFTs, interest rate correlation with the stock market, and compounding. The most viewed entry was submitted by Sarra Lebeche, a student at University of the West of England, who was awarded £1,000. Hundreds of students globally participated in the competition, with the first 100 given £10 just for entering. The videos can be viewed at https://sharevision.com/.

“We applaud all of the students who participated in this exercise, with a special congratulations to Bryan for his exceptional entry,” said Amit Jay Shah, CEO of ShareVision. “Our mission is to enable people to discover, reach out, and communicate with a global financial community, and this outreach must involve young people – our next generation of financial leaders. We look forward to continuing to build this community of creators through real-time interactions and unique engagement opportunities, like the student competition.”

“I am thrilled to win this competition and to be able to create something and share my passion for finance and investing with others,” said Jee. “Coming from a chemical engineering background, I want to thank the online communities and mentors who have taught me so much about investing and investment strategy, and put me in a position to create content that can spread this knowledge to more people.”

Founded by experienced entrepreneurs, including the founders of Darqube, Aqua Rising and NAGA Global AG, Sharevision’s free livestreaming platform has more than 25,000 users per month, which include traders, economists, and finance professionals. Built specifically for finance creators, the platform relies on search algorithm technology to deliver custom, original content that users are leveraging to be better informed and navigate financial markets today.

The creator economy, while in its early stages, is experiencing significant growth as the market for livestreamed content is expected to grow over the next five years from $104.2 billion to more than $184 billion. Still, livestreaming of financial content is proving to be elusive, as platforms such as YouTube cater to broad audiences while other platforms deliver a sub-optimal experience due to technological limitations. ShareVision addresses both problems by bringing together innovative content across these dimensions, delivering it through a dynamic and engaging platform.

ShareVision is the next-gen social media and live streaming platform for traders, investors and finance enthusiasts. Sharevision recently announced a partnership with Bloomberg, the global leader in business and financial data, news, and insight. Through the partnership, ShareVision’s userbase will have access to up-to-date Bloomberg videos, data, and analysis on a 24/7 basis. Additionally, ShareVision plans to launch new services and features including a digital wallet, and anticipates its user base to grow to more than 100,000 in the next year.

ShareVision is the first and only livestreaming platform dedicated to financial content. Our mission is to enable people to discover and interact with the global financial community. Our platform is based on search algorithm technology that enables content creators to create, deliver and monetize customized content for traders, economists, and global finance professionals. Based in London, ShareVision’s partners include Bloomberg, Morningstar, and CME Group.

