SINTERIZE, an on-demand digital manufacturing platform launched in USA by THINK3D
SINTERIZE helps US companies diversify their supply chains and build a highly resilient supply network. ”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THINK3D, one of India’s largest rapid prototyping facilities offering 3D Printing, CNC Machining, Injection Molding services has today announced the launch of its sister concern SINTERIZE, a USA headquartered digital manufacturing service provider catering to companies from USA & Europe looking to outsource manufacturing work to India.
During the last 2 years, THINK3D experienced increased enquiries and order flow from companies based out of USA & Europe. These were enquiries that would otherwise go to manufacturing companies in China. Due to COVID, geopolitical issues and supply chain disruptions many companies started implementing China + 1 strategy for their outsourcing needs. To cater to this change in market dynamics and provide better customer service to clients based of USA & Europe, THINK3D launched SINTERIZE in USA. Currently, all orders placed on SINTERIZE website shall be executed by THINK3D in India.
According to Raja Sekhar Upputuri, co-founder & CEO of THINK3D, “We are delighted to launch our service in USA under SINTERIZE brand. We got this idea to launch our services in USA market in late 2019 but with the onslaught of pandemic, our launch plan took a back seat and we shifted our focus towards manufacturing RT-PCR devices, cartridges and SWABs. With things getting back to normal now, we felt the time is right to launch the service. Having one-stop shop offering 3D Printing, CNC Machining, Injection Molding services all under one roof, we are confident of delivering high quality service to the customers in USA”.
Currently, all projects received by SINTERIZE shall be executed by THINK3D at its facility in India. Over time, we plan to onboard multiple service providers across S.Asia & S.E. Asia to cater to diverse needs of the customers. We also have plans to install industrial 3D Printers in the USA to cater to growing 3D Printing needs of local customers. According to Kishore Karlapudi, co-founder & CEO SINTERIZE, “I have been observing THINK3D over the last 7 years and what they have achieved in the digital manufacturing space in India in such a short span is phenomenal. Given the expertise THINK3D team gained in this space, we felt it natural to partner with them to launch digital manufacturing services in the USA. We also have plans to roll out an online ordering process and a custom ERP to automate the entire end-to-end workflow. Our goal is to reach $100 million in revenue in the next 3-5 years.”
“With a dedicated team of product developers, we helped around 2000 innovators till date translate their ideas into functional products. In many cases, we are also their manufacturing partner for their batch production and mass production needs. With NPD, 3D Scanning, 3D Designing, 3D Printing, CNC Machining, all under one roof, we could provide seamless experience to product innovators and could reduce their time to market drastically.”, added Raja Sekhar Upputuri
About THINK3D: THINK3D is India's largest integrated 3D Printing service provider offering 3D Scanning, 3D Designing, 3D Printing, CNC Machining, Vacuum Casting, Injection Molding services, all under one roof. Over the last 6 years, we have served various global corporations, academic institutions and hundreds of startups for their 3D Printing needs. Please visit www.think3d.in for all our needs.
ABOUT SINTERIZE: SINTERIZE is USA headquartered on-demand manufacturing service provider offering 3D Designing, 3D Scanning, CNC Machining, Injection Molding services in partnership with THINK3D. Currently all the projects received by SINTERIZE shall be executed in India by THINK3D. Overtime, we plan to set up 3D Printers in USA and also expand our partner network across S.Asia & S.E.Asia. Please visit www.sinterize.com to learn more.
