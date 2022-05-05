ESQ's Proprietary Bamboo Dress Shirt has been named a finalist for Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2022
The first of its kind, ESQ's proprietary bamboo dress shirt has been named a world changing idea by Fast Company.CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESQ's proprietary bamboo shirt has been named a finalist for Fast Company World Changing Idea for 2022.
As the world's first performance bamboo dress shirt, the unique fabric offers unique properties that have never been seen before in the apparel space.
The ESQ bamboo fabric allows the dress shirt to be soft, cool, clean and green. Arguably the most comfortable material in the world, bamboo is known for being twice as soft and 3° cooler compared to cotton. A natural odor and allergen repeller, bamboo also avoids using harsh chemicals or pesticides that can cause skin irritations. A plant that regenerates naturally, the use of bamboo fibers keeps our soil stronger, air cleaner, and environment healthier.
When it's worn, the shirt feels cool and is moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant, odor-resistant and machine-washable.
ESQ set out to create the most comfortable and best-fitting dress shirts in a sustainable way. Mother Nature delivered with a luxuriously soft, renewable, and environmentally friendly fabric that deserves a permanent slot in your starting lineup.
Crafting modern clothing for the modern man with premium fabrics, innovation, and a nod to the classic, ESQ crafts singular pieces that deliver the perfect balance of quality, comfort and fit.
Founded in 2012 by a practicing attorney tired of sub-par made to measure clothing, ESQ was founded to bridge the gap between true luxury garments and affordability. Since its inception, ESQ has quickly become a favorite of celebrities and athletes alike, including Chance the Rapper, Thomas Rhett, Cris Collinsworth, Henrik Lundqvist and Mitch Trubisky. For its custom clothing, ESQ has been featured in publications from ESPN to USA Today.
In 2020, ESQ launched its proprietary bamboo shirting for its bespoke clientele. With tremendous reception, ESQ has launched ready to wear options of its bamboo shirt in early 2022 for the general consumer. Since the early soft launch of 2022, the bamboo shirt has been named to numerous lists for the best dress shirt today, including Forbes and GearPatrol.
