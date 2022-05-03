New road and intersection in Tashkent

UZBEKISTAN, May 3 - A new road and intersection were put into operation in Tashkent on the days of Ramadan Hayit.

On May 3, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with these transport infrastructure facilities.

Construction began in August 2020. As part of the project, a six-lane highway with a length of 6.5 kilometers and an intersection with 6 exits were built. Qipchoq Street of Sergeli district was connected with Chuponota and Usmon Nosir streets of Yakkasaroy district.

Before this, drivers traveling from Sergeli district to the city center mainly used one road – Yangi Sergeli Street. This road, designed to pass 4 thousand cars per hour, was used several times more than its capacity, long traffic jams formed on it in the morning and evening.

The new road has a carrying capacity of up to 12,000 vehicles per hour. This will eliminate the problem of congestion and create greater convenience for the residents of the capital.

Intersections, ramps and exits are designed and connected to existing roads without traffic lights. As a result, vehicles can merge into the stream without stopping.

As is known, the nationwide project “Yashil Makon” (Green Space) is being implemented in the country. It is aimed not only at planting trees, but also at preserving the environment. As a result of the opening of the new road, harmful emissions will be reduced by 3 times.

Energy-saving lamps and supports for the grape vine are installed along the road. Green areas have been created on free plots, sidewalks and bicycle paths have been laid.

Proposals for the construction of roads in Tashkent and the improvement of the city’s transport system were presented. In continuation of the road opened today, a project for the construction of a 6-kilometer path to the ring road bypassing the Sergeli district was approved.

The Head of the state noted the need for paying more attention to increasing the capacity of roads.

“Not everywhere you can build or expand the road. Much depends on the correct organization of the traffic. It is necessary to create convenience for the population through increasing digitalization, the capacity of roads, intersections”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The President talked with representatives of the older generation and public figures.

“According to our national values, the construction of roads and bridges is a good deed. I am glad that this road, which brings people together, is opening on these holidays. Previously, no one believed when we said that 10 houses could be built in Sergeli. Over the past five years, about 800 apartment buildings have been built in Sergeli and Yangikhayot districts, and about 100,000 people have received housing. Here, now the roads are developing. Now we have consulted with experts on further projects. We can implement them with our hard work, in peace and tranquility”, the Head of the state said.

Source: UzA