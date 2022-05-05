Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,370 in the last 365 days.

Intelligence Analysts Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking qualified and interested candidates for the following positions:

INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1 Criminal Intelligence Unit Fusion Center TBI Headquarters Davidson County 2 Vacancies

Job Duties: The Tennessee Fusion Center is divided up into three sections: Sex Offender Registry, Human Trafficking/Missing Persons, and Gangs/Fugitives/Criminal Case Support.

We have one vacancy located in the Gangs, Fugitives, and Criminal Case Support section. This position is responsible for the administration of TBI’s gang intelligence programs and Most Wanted Fugitive program. This position will provide criminal intelligence and case support to law enforcement personnel across Tennessee.

We have a second vacancy in the Human Trafficking/Missing Persons section. This position is responsible for the collection of intelligence and support of investigations into crimes involving or related to missing persons and missing children, in addition to the issuance of our various alerts programs.

Incumbents will also serve on crisis teams and shall be in a rotational on-call status for after-hours response to critical incidents.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Preferred Qualifications: Degree concentrations in Criminal Justice, Criminology, Law Enforcement, Political Science, Public Administration, Psychology, Sociology, or other related fields are preferred.

Monthly Salary: $2,637 – $4,220

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Apply on Job Opening 30713 on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. These positions will be posted May 5, 2022 – May 18, 2022, for ten business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Intelligence Analysts Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.