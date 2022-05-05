BCI-B-West Arrest-Assault on a Corrections Officer
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000592
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Kipp Colburn
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-West
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/04/2022 1400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF)
VIOLATION: Assault on a Correctional Officer, Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Douglas Marsh
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM(S):
COII Matthew Fuller, VT-Department of Corrections, MVCRF - Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/07/2022, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West detectives began an investigation into a report of an assault by Inmate Douglas Marsh on a Correctional Officer at MVCRF in Rutland City, Vermont on 02/04/2022. The Vermont Department of Corrections reported that Marsh had assaulted COII Fuller and investigation showed that Marsh had physically assaulted COII Fuller.
As a result, Marsh was charged with Simple Assault and Assault on a Correctional Officer on 04/28/2022. He was ordered to appear in Rutland Superior Court on June 27, 2022 at 1000 hours to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE 06/27/2022 TIME: 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No