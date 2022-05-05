BCI-B-West Arrest-Assault on a Corrections Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000592

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-West

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 02/04/2022 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF)

VIOLATION: Assault on a Correctional Officer, Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Douglas Marsh

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM(S):

COII Matthew Fuller, VT-Department of Corrections, MVCRF - Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/07/2022, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West detectives began an investigation into a report of an assault by Inmate Douglas Marsh on a Correctional Officer at MVCRF in Rutland City, Vermont on 02/04/2022. The Vermont Department of Corrections reported that Marsh had assaulted COII Fuller and investigation showed that Marsh had physically assaulted COII Fuller.

As a result, Marsh was charged with Simple Assault and Assault on a Correctional Officer on 04/28/2022. He was ordered to appear in Rutland Superior Court on June 27, 2022 at 1000 hours to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE 06/27/2022 TIME: 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No