Dr. Mohsin Ali’s newly released “Revenge of Rapes” is a compelling book written based on the historical fact of events.

This book has exposed the atrocities and rapes of the Pakistani occupied forces, life-long social humiliations, tormented love and the struggles for survival of the victims;”NY, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Revenge of Rapes”: a gripping account that has exposed the atrocities and rapes of the Pakistani occupying forces, life-long social humiliations, tormented love, and the victims’ struggles for survival; as well as the fight of the victims’ illegitimate adopted child for taking legal action to find her biological mother, the rapist, and have the rapist punished under American law. “Revenge of Rapes” is the creation of published author Dr. Mohsin Ali, a retired social worker who has published ten books.
— Dr. Mohsin Ali
Dr. Mohsin Ali writes, “This book, ‘Revenge of Rapes’, described a young girl’s plight who was born out of a raped mother and adopted by an American couple for her struggles to survive in humiliations as a child of a coercively virgin dishonored mother by a commander of the Pakistani Army during the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971 and for finding her biological mother and her (biological mother’s) rapist and finally put the rapist on trial and punish him with the support of her adopted parents in America and her love with a boy whose parents migrated from Bangladesh and were friends of her biological mother which she discovered later in the story.
“The girl wanted to set an example through the laws of the United States of America that no occupation forces in any place in the world could go unpunished for the heinous crimes of cruel and brutal tortures, destructions, and coercive rapes committed against the people of the occupied land.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Dr. Mohsin Ali’s new book shows how women were humiliated and harassed. This book aims to empower and raise awareness to everyone, especially women that they are capable of fighting back against those who raped them and let the law serve the rapist a punishment they deserve.
The author wishes to inform readers that most people in the world, including new generations in Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, and other South and East Asian countries, are unaware of the inhuman genocidal large-scale country-wide crimes such as severe atrocities, destructions, killing of three million people, forcing ten million people to flee to take refuge in India, displacing thirty million more people within the country, and raping more than 400,000 women.
Please note that 25% of all net sales of all books in all formats will be donated to the IRS Tax-Exempt Corporation, "Friends of Dr. Mohsin Hospital Inc", which is being built in a remote village in Bangladesh for providing free and low-cost medical services to the poor people."
