The Lokal Chalet Encourages Short Term Rental Guests to Unplug on 30 Secluded Acres in South Jersey

The New Lokal Chalet in the New Jersey Pine Barrens

The Lokal Hotel group opened its second luxury vacation cabin aimed at encouraging its guests to “Stay Unplugged” in the New Jersey Pine Barrens.

EGG HARBOR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lokal Hotel announces its second renovated vacation cabin in South Jersey is now open for bookings. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Chalet sleeps 8 people and has all the amenities as Lokal’s first vacation home (plus some new additions), but with one main exception. There’s no TV. Instead, Lokal has built an entire outdoor game garage with Ping-Pong, darts, cornhole, and mini basketball – even a scoreboard.“We wanted to create a vacation home that encouraged friends and family to stay off screens and connect with each other and nature while having fun playing simple games we often forget about in our hectic lives,” said Chad Ludeman - co-founder of Lokal Hotel. The game theme continues inside with modern board and card games in the revamped living room.Other amenities in the newly transformed cabin include a Big Green Egg for the ultimate grilling experience, color-changing LED lights inside and out, a cedar hot tub built into a giant new deck off of the house, and two outdoor fire pits with unobstructed views of the stars at night – all luxury amenities that have become synonymous with Lokal Hotel.Lokal gained national recognition for the radical transformation of their Aframe property in South Jersey in 2018. The Lokal Chalet has undergone an even more extreme conversion. The building was an overgrown shack that had been abandoned for over 15 years, but the Lokal team fell in love with the shape of the structure and the privacy of the 30 wooded acres it was located on without a neighbor in sight.Rather than replicate a generic cabin in the woods, the founders created a dark and moody space that feels cozy in its wooded setting. Using as many small businesses as possible in all of their projects – called #LokalMakers – the majority of the space was built using reclaimed and local materials. Philadelphia-based Earth & Flax, Zavemade Design and Build, Challenge Program Furniture, Indwell Designs, Masaya, Stump Plants, and Neighbor are a handful of companies with products included in the new space.“We wanted to encourage guests to spend as much time outdoors as possible so all of the furniture on the ground floor is designed to be indoor/outdoor,” said Courtney Ludeman - Co-Founder of Lokal Hotel. Heavily involved in every aspect of renovation, Courtney built her first “Plant Hammock” in the living room that holds a large Split-Leaf Philodendron plant and Chad built a mantle sized propagation station out of salvaged beams from the demo for the opposite wall with Lokal Maker Jack Zafares of Nocturne Naturals.Lokal continues to passionately provide guests with beautiful and peaceful environments through luxury boutique hotels and vacation homes. With this latest addition, Chad and Courtney feel they may have built their most relaxing escape to date. Booking is now open for guests to unplug with their friends and family at the Lokal Chalet.

Lokal Chalet BEFORE & AFTER: Massive Transformation Gut Renovation of Short Term Rental