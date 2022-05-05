Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,367 in the last 365 days.

DHHR Announces New WIC Income Guidelines

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Office of Nutrition Services announced new income eligibility guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The new guidelines indicate a family of four can earn $51,338 and qualify for WIC benefits, an increase of $2,313 from last year. 

“We believe these changes will allow more West Virginians to enroll in the WIC program,” said Heidi Staats, WV WIC Director.  “WIC provides nutrition services to more than 33,000 West Virginia families to keep them healthy and informed about good food choices.” 

West Virginia WIC serves 75% of all babies born in West Virginia. Families enrolled in the program receive nutrition education, breastfeeding education, and access to maternal, prenatal, and pediatric healthcare services that may otherwise be unavailable.

The new income guidelines are:

Household Size

Gross Income Weekly

Gross Income Monthly

Gross Income Yearly

1

$ 484

$ 2,096

$ 25,142

2

$ 652

$ 2,823

$ 33,874

3

$ 820

$ 3,551

$ 42,606

4

$ 988

$ 4,279

$ 51,338

For each additional

family member add:

$ 168

          $    728

      ​  $   8,732

WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods. The WIC Program continues to offer virtual certification and benefit issuance, as well as virtual nutrition services and breastfeeding education.  To learn more about WIC services or to apply, go to dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.

You just read:

DHHR Announces New WIC Income Guidelines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.