Senator Saval Announces $17.8 Million in Grants for Local Projects

In the past six months, Senator Saval has brought nearly $60 million in RACP grants to the First Senatorial District.

Philadelphia, PA May 5, 2022 Senator Nikil Saval (D–Philadelphia) has announced $17,815,000 in grants for multiple local projects throughout the First Senatorial District, adding to the tens of millions of dollars in major investments previously secured.

“Philadelphia residents deserve to live in flourishing city in which their needs for safe, inclusive public spaces, thriving cultural and educational institutions, and strong community organizations are centered, and I’m proud to support projects that will help address these needs,” said Senator Saval. “Investments from our state represent investments from the people of Pennsylvania, and we must ensure that each individual project stands to benefit our communities right now, while building in resilience for continued strength in the years ahead.”

The grants were awarded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a Commonwealth grant program administered by the state’s Office of the Budget. RACP grants are awarded for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

The total amount of RACP grant funding announced by Senator Saval over the past six months for the First Senatorial District is the largest amount awarded to any legislative district in the state.

Grants awarded to First Senatorial District projects in the current round of funding include the following:

$1,000,000 to the Arch Street United Methodist Church to make renovations and improvements throughout the building, including masonry repairs, roof replacement, and restoration of the Church’s iconic steeple. The grant will also allow Arch Street United Methodist to install new bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities, replace an outdated HVAC system, and make updates to ensure that this important space is accessible to all.

The grant will also allow Arch Street United Methodist to install new bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities, replace an outdated HVAC system, and make updates to ensure that this important space is accessible to all. $1,000,000 to Historic Philadelphia Inc. for new public restroom facilities at Franklin Square. The current insufficient restroom facility will be demolished and replaced with a newly constructed facility containing expanded bathrooms and storage, with updated fixtures, plumbing, lighting, and HVAC systems capable of meeting public need.

The current insufficient restroom facility will be demolished and replaced with a newly constructed facility containing expanded bathrooms and storage, with updated fixtures, plumbing, lighting, and HVAC systems capable of meeting public need. $1,500,000 to the New Kensington Community Development Corporation for the redevelopment of Kensington Avenue. This project will acquire eight properties in a stretch of Kensington Avenue three-quarters of a mile long and transform them into avenue anchors, renovating existing buildings and turning vacant lots into a gateway to the avenue, with spaces for outdoor programming, a plaza for artists and entrepreneurs, and an access point to the future Port Richmond Industrial Trail.

This project will acquire eight properties in a stretch of Kensington Avenue three-quarters of a mile long and transform them into avenue anchors, renovating existing buildings and turning vacant lots into a gateway to the avenue, with spaces for outdoor programming, a plaza for artists and entrepreneurs, and an access point to the future Port Richmond Industrial Trail. $1,000,000 to the Arch Street Presbyterian Church for critically needed repairs, restoration, and renovations to the church’s structure, including the dome exterior and interior, the adjacent roof, and lighting and electrical infrastructure. The funds will also be largely used for the renovation of the physical plant, including replacement of the outdated HVAC system and much-needed plumbing work, along with enhancements to the landscape entry and court.

The funds will also be largely used for the renovation of the physical plant, including replacement of the outdated HVAC system and much-needed plumbing work, along with enhancements to the landscape entry and court. $1,000,000 to the Salvation Army for the revitalization of its Red Shield Family Residence, which provides services and shelter to families experiencing homelessness. This top-to-bottom renovation project provides remodeled, accessible bathrooms for residents and staff, a new, welcoming reception area, and a playground for the children living at the residence.

This top-to-bottom renovation project provides remodeled, accessible bathrooms for residents and staff, a new, welcoming reception area, and a playground for the children living at the residence. $2,500,000 to the William Way LGBT Community Center for renovations to enhance accessibility and promote community. This project will improve ADA access to the front portion of the building and replace its rear wings to create a highly flexible space, including an event space for up to 300 people, a catering kitchen and café for training and job creation, co-working areas, a new dedicated art gallery, expanded archives and reading room, and a computer lounge for hybrid programming.

This project will improve ADA access to the front portion of the building and replace its rear wings to create a highly flexible space, including an event space for up to 300 people, a catering kitchen and café for training and job creation, co-working areas, a new dedicated art gallery, expanded archives and reading room, and a computer lounge for hybrid programming. $2,000,000 to the National Liberty Museum for Phase II of its renovation project, continuing the renovations of the gallery space and undertaking new renovations to make the museum accessible and accommodating to all visitors. This project will result in a museum that is more ADA accessible, offers gender neutral bathrooms, and has upgraded HVAC, fire suppression, and mechanical and electrical systems.

This project will result in a museum that is more ADA accessible, offers gender neutral bathrooms, and has upgraded HVAC, fire suppression, and mechanical and electrical systems. $815,000 to the Carpenters’ Company of Philadelphia to undertake comprehensive renovation and restoration of the historic Carpenters’ Hall. The improvements to Carpenters’ Hall include a new perimeter drainage system, new HVAC systems, new utility connections, replacement paves and roof tiles, new lighting, new gutters and flashing, and masonry and millwork repairs, building in resiliency measures to extend its life expectancy for continued service for years to come.

The improvements to Carpenters’ Hall include a new perimeter drainage system, new HVAC systems, new utility connections, replacement paves and roof tiles, new lighting, new gutters and flashing, and masonry and millwork repairs, building in resiliency measures to extend its life expectancy for continued service for years to come. $2,500,000 to the University of the Arts for Phase 2 of its Performance and Exhibition Student Center, transforming parts of Gershman Hall into an updated performance and exhibition space. The space will be complete with a new film screening room, a new collaboration center, a renovated auditorium, and upgrades to key infrastructure systems for safety and accessibility.

The space will be complete with a new film screening room, a new collaboration center, a renovated auditorium, and upgrades to key infrastructure systems for safety and accessibility. $1,000,000 to 2500 League Island Boulevard at the Navy Yard for the construction of a health sciences building. When complete, the facility will be capable of supporting high-level work in cell and gene therapy fields, featuring a green roof to aid in stormwater management and energy efficiency and mitigate urban heat islands.

When complete, the facility will be capable of supporting high-level work in cell and gene therapy fields, featuring a green roof to aid in stormwater management and energy efficiency and mitigate urban heat islands. $1,500,000 to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for updates to the fire and life safety systems throughout the Museum’s Main Building. The implementation of these systems upgrades will result in a modern, unified fire alarm system throughout the Main Building, one of the most beloved architectural landmarks in the nation and a designated Commonwealth Treasure.

The implementation of these systems upgrades will result in a modern, unified fire alarm system throughout the Main Building, one of the most beloved architectural landmarks in the nation and a designated Commonwealth Treasure. $2,000,000 to L-A Battery QOZ to establish the Battery on the Delaware River Waterfront, including a music barge, pedestrian pathways, emergency vehicle access points, and parking. The project will include the creation of sidewalks, steps, curbs, and asphalt and stone paving for beautiful, accessible wayfinding, along with enhanced storm and wastewater management systems. Ultimately the Louis Kahn music barge will be a space to offer public access to the arts.

Late last year, Senator Saval announced $39.5 million in RACP grants for projects throughout the First Senatorial District. These funds were awarded to 24 individual projects designed to improve public spaces; grow local jobs; support cultural, educational, and health institutions; and make our built environment more resilient.

To receive Senator Saval’s support and advocacy, all grant applicants needed to demonstrate that their projects benefited the City of Philadelphia and communities throughout the First District. Senator Saval’s office met with individual grant applicants as part of their extensive consideration of each application, along with reviewing project plans and funding commitments.

For more information about RACP awards, please visit budget.pa.gov/programs/racp. For questions on proposed First Senatorial District projects, contact Senator Saval’s office at saval@pasenate.com.

###