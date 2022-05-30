Contemporary expressionist Eser Gündüz brings fantasy and retrofuturism to HOFA Gallery, London (1 - 14 June 2022)

Sections, Eser Gündüz, Mixed media on frame, 2022

LONDON, LONDON, UK, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOFA Gallery today announces the June 2022 launch of emerging contemporary artist Eser Gündüz’s first ever solo exhibition in London at their state-of-the-art flagship gallery in Mayfair. Set to run from 1 - 14 June, the show titled ‘Fontaine & Metropolis’ features 20 new works exploring humanity’s fear of the unknown in the artist’s signature visual language rich in symbolism, allusion, elemental pictorials, and gestural strokes.

The young Turkish artist emerged on the art scene in 2021 after his premier solo show in Milan won both critical and commercial acclaim, leading to several collaborations with international brands. The artist’s bold experimentation with unconventional materials like polyurethane as well as his distinctive visual style which references aesthetics from architecture, scientific diagrams, baroque art, and more, are credited with attracting the interest of a broad selection of art lovers and collectors.

In ‘Fontaine & Metropolis’, Eser Gündüz explores humanity’s collective fears of the unknown in nature and in technology, each representing the dominant imaginative frames of the past and the future.

Explaining the concept behind his upcoming solo exhibition in London, Eser Gündüz says, “The fear of the unknown has far greater influence on our actions than we often realize. However, I think that these fears, whether of the unknown in nature or the unknown dark side of technology, far from showing weakness, are signs of our collective will to survive.”

He continues, “I think we owe it to ourselves to articulating our fears as much as we do our hopes and to understand what these fears represent. ‘Fontaine & Metropolis’ combines fantasy and retro-futurism to explore these near universal fears in a way that draws from various recognizable fields and experiences.”

HOFA co-founder and curator Simonida Pavicevic believes Eser has tapped into the zeitgeist and is excited to bring ‘Fontaine & Metropolis’ to London. She says “Visions of dystopias and post-apocalyptic worlds are just about everywhere in pop culture. Eser’s solo exhibition takes on these themes and their subtext in unique schematic compositions that engage viewers intellectually and emotionally.”

She adds, “It comes as no surprise that Eser is quickly gaining international recognition. He brings mastery, curiosity, intuition, experimentation, and passion to his art. This is both admirable and intriguing, especially considering the subject matter he chooses to explore on canvas.”

Eser Gündüz’s ‘Fontaine & Metropolis’ exhibition launches at HOFA Gallery, Bruton Street, Mayfair, 1 - 14 June 2022.

Press preview 31 May 10am – 5pm RSVP emmalouise@thehouseoffineart.com.

Eser Gunduz

The Turkish contemporary expressionist painter is a relative newcomer whose unique approach to exploring his otherworldly subject matter has won him critical acclaim. His work combines surrealism, retro-futurism, and fantasy in fascinating ways, and with clear references to the aesthetics of architectural drawings, scientific diagrams, cartography and childish doodles.

His first solo exhibition, held in Milan in 2021, was widely successful, culminating in collaborative projects with Swiss luxury watch company Franck Muller and Spanish beer brand Estrella Galicia.



HOFA Gallery (House of Fine Art) specializes in contemporary art by established and emerging international artists. HOFA is determined to feature a multitude of artistic disciplines with an intent focus on exceptional talent, diversity and cultural relevance. Dedicated to supporting rare talent and making their work globally accessible, the gallery works closely with all of its artists to ensure the highest level of excellence and integrity across its locations in London, Los Angeles and Mykonos.

With a unique selection of highly collectable artworks of appreciative value and an uncompromising dedication to art world innovation, the gallery is committed to its mission in cultural leadership. Using new technologies and digital innovations, HOFA pledges an accessible entry point to the market and inclusivity to art collectors on all levels.

