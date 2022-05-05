ExcalTech Recognized As One Of 2022’s Top IT Companies
ExcalTech is proud to share that we have been named to ChannelE2E’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research for 2022.
We owe a great deal of thanks to our clients and attribute our success to the hard work of the ExcalTech team.”LAKE BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExcalTech is honored as a top IT company for US enterprises. We are proud to share that we have been named to ChannelE2E’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research for 2022.
— Justin Sampsel
“We are proud to be recognized as one of the top IT managed service providers in our field. ExcalTech strives to be the “white glove” technology partner of choice for our clients across multiple vertical markets. Our approach of providing proactive service, security, and support sets us apart from other providers in the managed services space. We owe a great deal of thanks to our clients and attribute our success to the hard work of the ExcalTech team,” says Justin Sampsel, VP, Sales & Business Development, ExcalTech. ”
This honor establishes ExcalTech’s ongoing success as an expert IT partner for Illinois, Wisconsin, and Florida organizations. The annual list and research identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing, and additional vertical markets.
Business owners searching for superior IT services and support should note that this recognition is based on our direct, verifiable success as a business over the past year. Our fellow honorees generated a combined $3.05 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2021, up 42% from $2.14 billion million in 2020.
We wouldn’t have achieved the success we have so far if we weren’t experts at what we do. We have steadily expanded our network of clients throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, and Florida by delivering an undeniably effective suite of IT services and solutions. By optimizing, securing, and developing their IT systems, we help our clients grow and improve their businesses.
ExcalTech has been specifically recognized for its unique expertise in the government & education sector, ranking #99 on 2022’s list of top IT companies. We provide Chicagoland IT services designed for government agencies, park districts, and education institutions, giving them the freedom to focus on their organizational goals.
“ChannelE2E and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate ExcalTech on this honor,” said Amy Katz, executive VP and general manager of ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “Businesses worldwide increasingly outsource their most critical security, business automation and IT management requirements to the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs.”
Businesses in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Florida that want to work with the best IT company available can stop their search—ChannelE2E has done your research for you. Partner with ExcalTech to harness nationally ranked IT expertise.
About ExcalTech
ExcalTech has been the Chicago-land leading IT Managed Services Provider since 1994. The organization provides professional, customized solutions for the SMB market across multiple industries.
ExcalTech provides cutting-edge support solutions focused on Making IT Simple for their Mid-market and SMB clients. VoIP phones, Website Hosting, Software Licensing, Cybersecurity Scans, Enterprise hardware, ISP services, and Data Center offerings are just some of the verticals that ExcalTech provides to their 900+ clients.
ExcalTech is a Microsoft Gold Cloud Solutions Partner and operates its own data center footprint in a SOC 2 Type II, Tier 3 facility. Our staff is critical to our success. ExcalTech has been recognized as a 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois employer and an MSP501 Top 50 winner. For over 29 years, ExcalTech has been locally owned and operated. The ~50-person managed service provider operates in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Florida markets. Excalibur Technology Corp. DBA ExcalTech
About ChannelE2E
ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com), a CyberRisk Alliance resource, is the leading digital destination for MSPs, IT service providers, channel partners, and strategic investors seeking to maximize their business valuations, mitigate business risk and maximize security—from Entrepreneur to Exit.
About Cyber Risk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts, influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now Identiverse, ChannelE2E, and MSSP Alert.
Justin Sampsell
ExcalTech
+1 847-842-9570
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other