Attorney Alice Chih-Mei Chen Joins The Wagner Law Group
Attorney Alice Chih-Mei Chen has joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as an associate
The impressive experience Alice brings to our firm will be of great benefit to our union clients. We are delighted that she is joining us.”BOSTON, MA, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia S. Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, nationally recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Alice Chih-Mei Chen has joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as an associate. “The impressive experience Alice brings to our firm will be of great benefit to our union clients. We are delighted that she is joining us,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director
Ms. Chen assists collectively bargained multiemployer plans with drafting plan documents, SPDs and amendments, analyzing plan administrative and fiduciary issues, undertaking due diligence review for potential investments, and negotiating side letters for such investments. She also counsels investment advisors and trustees with respect to ERISA and other regulatory implications, reviews service provider agreements , and advises clients on ERISA, Affordable Care Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act compliance. Ms. Chen regularly reviews defined contribution plan QDROs and hardship applications from union members, guides apprenticeship fund clients in the approval of apprenticeship programs at the state and federal levels, and prepares submissions to the United States Department of Labor to obtain prohibited transaction exemptions.
Prior to joining The Wagner Law Group, Ms. Chen worked at a Los Angeles law firm where she focused on real estate transactions for union and apprenticeship fund entities, including the acquisition, disposition, leasing, lending, and development of properties across the nation, and during the first seven years of her legal career, she litigated labor and employment law cases.
The Wagner Law Group
Established over 25 years ago, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. Now with 48 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists.
The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
