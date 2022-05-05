Cresa Brings Peter Thomas Roth Labs to 400 Park Avenue
Cresa’s Mitch Kunikoff arranges 11Ksf sublease for prestigious clinical skincare collectionNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cresa Principal Mitchell Kunikoff has arranged a seven-year sublease for Peter Thomas Roth Labs, comprising a 10,658-square-foot office at 400 Park Avenue, between 54th and 55th Streets. The celebrated clinical skincare brand, considered a hallmark collection at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, and Neiman Marcus, among others, is relocating from 460 Park Avenue this spring.
“We were able to secure move-in ready, fully-furnished space featuring a dramatic wraparound terrace,” said Mr. Kunikoff “Beyond the perk of outdoor space, it is an ideal location for the brand at the crossroads of luxury retail, fashion, and international commerce.”
Representing the sublessor, Banco del Estado de Chile, were Brian Cohen, Aaron Winston, and Emma Sukenik of Newmark. Landlord Waterman Properties, LLC was represented inhouse by Alan Bernstein. Asking rent for the space was $79-per-square-foot.
