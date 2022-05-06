Debbie Crankin releases explosive debut track "Transhuman"
Debbie Crankin ignites curiosity and excites listeners with her debut single, "Transhuman."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Hollywood-based Debbie Crankin releases her debut single titled "Transhuman." "Transhuman" infuses a broad spectrum of electronic genres through a classic hard rock filter. The single is explosive and dynamic, filled with guitars riffs, soaring melodies, and thunderous drums. Listeners will be magnetized and crave more.
Known for her versatile rock style, Debbie Crankin's musical influences include Nine Inch Nails, and Björk.
Her time working in experimental, new age, generative art installations and passion for Japanese animation has encouraged her to develop her music project "Debbie Crankin" which will soon incorporate VR and AR.
The project blends orchestral, electronic, and alternative rock influences into the most ambitious multimedia project to land on the digital scene. The collective project brings together visionary multi-instrumentalist Jinxx of the Black Veil Brides, Gil Sharone (drummer for Marilyn Manson and the Stolen Babies), and composer Marcus Sjöwall (The Hobbit). Debbie herself is a multi-instrumentalist , composer, arranger, and the genius behind it’s animated elements.
Her upcoming album will take listeners into a array of emotions bringing rock music back to the forefront with a futuristic edge. Future plans include a video and additional VR/AR elements. With so many projects on the horizon, it's no wonder the world is eager to embrace her multimedia innovations and musical talents.
To stream “Transhuman” visit Spotify and iTunes and to learn more about Debbie Crankin and her projects, visit her Linktree.
About Debbie Crankin
Debbie Crankin hails from West Hollywood, California. Her upcoming music collective assembles visionary multi-instrumentalist Jinxx of the Black Veil Brides, Gil Sharone (drummer for Marilyn Manson and the Stolen Babies), and composer Marcus Sjöwall (Marvel’s Agent Carter, The Hobbit). The project also features 7-time Grammy Award-winning engineer Brian Vibberts and 2-time Grammy Award-winning Nine Inch Nails and Britney Spears engineer Brendan Dekora. In addition, vocal coach legend Micah Plissner who has worked with Weyes Blood, Sky Ferreira, and Babyface, lend their coaching talent. Chad Shlosser and Michael Johnson from Topanga Canyon Studios are rounding off her creative team, whose engineering credits include Fleetwood Mac and Corey Taylor of Slipknot. Backed by an exceptional ensemble of music creators, Debbie is set to bring rock music back into the limelight while giving a nod to electronic dance fans.
