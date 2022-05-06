6 Ways to Celebrate International Drum Month

International Drum Month Enter to Win a Drum Lesson with a Master

International Drum Month celebrates the joy drumming brings to our lives and helps people experience the fun of playing drums. Here are 6 ways to get involved.

Enter to win a lesson with one of these master drummers: Terry Bozzio, Dave DiCenso, Eric Moore, Allison Miller, Dorothea Taylor, or Paul Wertico. Plus $200 to spend on more lessons or drum gear!” — PlayDrums.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drumming is good for you! and International Drum Month in May encourages us to explore the joy drumming brings to our lives. Drumming burns more calories than many forms of exercise, enhances happiness, lowers stress, and increases your pain threshold. Drumming produces endorphins, creating a “drummer’s high” that increases happiness. Drumming and sharing rhythms were integral to ancient societies, and we still respond to them in that way.

PlayDrums.com wants to help get more people to experience the fun of playing drums. Here are six ways to celebrate International Drum Month:

1) Watch the film "Count Me In" for some inspiration – The 2021 documentary film features interviews with some of rock’s greatest drummers, including Roger Taylor, Stewart Copeland, Taylor Hawkins, Nick Mason, Chad Smith, Cindy Blackman Santana, as they come together in an inspiring rhythmic journey about the power of human connection. The drummers in "Count Me In" come from a variety of backgrounds, highlighting the history of jazz and rock drumming and its most notable players. (https://www.netflix.com/title/81450094)

2) Try a new practice routine – Having a practice routine is crucial for improving, but don’t be afraid to switch it up a bit. Grab a practice pad and put in some time during lunch. Use time on a bus or train to study new material. Instead of watching television, get more practice time in. Try a new routine, preferably one that is more difficult than your usual one. Challenge yourself!

3) Give your drum kit a spa day – We’re not the only ones who need a little self-care! Take some time to dust off your kit, tune-up your drums, and maybe even look into replacing some worn-out heads. Be careful with the products you use to clean your drums and cymbals. Check out the instrument-safe cleaning products from GibraltarHardware.com.

4) Get involved in your local music community – Make a list of community bands and drum circles in your area where you can bring your drums. Jamming with a group is especially fun, and you might just meet some new friends. Check with your local music store, meetup.com, or on social media, ask your drumming peers, or do a quick Google search.

5) Take a Lesson with a Master – PlayDrums.com is offering a chance for six winners from across the country to receive a free one-hour personalized lesson with one of these nationally recognized artists: Terry Bozzio, Dave DiCenso, Eric Moore, Allison Miller, Dorothea Taylor, or Paul Wertico. Plus, the selected winners will get $200 to spend on more lessons or drum gear! Drummers can enter to win at http://www.playdrums.com/giveaway-entry.

6) Revisit your drumming goals – This month is ideal for assessing your drum progress and ensuring that you’re on track. If you have limited time for practice, it is better to put in a half-hour every day, than to skip practice sessions for three or four days, and make it up by sitting for four hours. Make a list of what you want to accomplish this year and create a plan to get there!

Go ahead and bang on the drums all day. There are plenty of ways to celebrate International Drum Month and share the joy of drumming with friends and family. Visit PlayDrums.com and follow PlayDrumsdotcom on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more information.