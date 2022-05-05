eCredable and The Lonely Entrepreneur Announce Partnership
Partnership to Provide Small Businesses with the Knowledge, Tools, and Support at every stage of their growthALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has impacted our lives in ways we could have never imagined. The changing employment landscape has seen an extraordinary rise in the number of new small businesses in the U.S. 2020 saw nearly 4.3 million new businesses – an increase of 23% over the 3.5 million businesses that were started in 2019. In 2021, we witnessed an even larger number of new businesses – 5.4 million or 25% more than the prior year. The reasons are many, but the resources available to support these new businesses as they move through their planning, launch and growth phases has struggled to keep up.
The Lonely Entrepreneur and eCredable have joined forces to take this challenge head-on. The Lonely Entrepreneur platform – called The Learning Community – is a one-stop platform with much of the knowledge, tools and ongoing support entrepreneurs need. It includes:
• Knowledge: 500 learning modules on business and personal issues entrepreneurs face
• Tools: 100s of templates (e.g., legal agreements) and reviews of vendors (e.g., CRM)
• Ongoing Support: online group coaching and the ability to get questions answered by the TLE team
• Community: interact with a global community of fellow entrepreneurs
• 150+ Funding Sources: exposure to funding opportunities
• 50+ Vendor Vetting and Deals: vetted vendors and deals (including some free services)
• 200+ Procurement Opportunities: opportunities to offer services to larger companies
“Being an entrepreneur in 2022 requires lots of skills”, said Michael Dermer, CEO of The Lonely Entrepreneur. “Instead of searching all over for answers, we are providing them with one place to go to get the answers they need.
eCredable is focused on the start-up and micro business (typically less than 10 employees) to help them maximize their personal and business credit scores to qualify for the most affordable financial products like credit cards and loans. “Your credit scores are critical to getting any credit application approved, and most small business owners have very limited knowledge of how business credit works” said Steve Ely, CEO of eCredable and former President of Equifax Personal Information Solutions. “We have created a solution that includes education and a credit building service to help them maximize the use of their personal credit while they start building their business credit. Working with The Lonely Entrepreneur to add this Learning Module to the more than 500 Learning Modules already available on the platform creates an extraordinary opportunity for us to serve a large number of small business owners”.
Relying on personal credit is a fact of life for start-ups and young companies. Without a prior business track record, they must make personal guarantees when applying for credit cards, lines of credit and business loans. This results in harming their personal credit by reducing their credit capacity, creating legal risks for their business, and not building a business credit score for the future. eCredable Business Lift guides them on how to start building business credit profiles at all four major business credit bureaus – D&B, Experian, Equifax, and Creditsafe. This allows the business to start building a stronger profile that will eventually allow them to apply for business loans in the name of the business and avoid making personal guarantees. Upon enrollment in eCredable Business Lift, a start-up will automatically have their business credit reports set up at these business credit bureaus. Their eCredable Business Lift monthly subscription will also be reported helping them kick-start their business credit scores.
About eCredable
eCredable is focused on Financial Inclusion for the 50 million adults and 15 million small businesses that are “credit invisible” in the U.S. For consumers, we empower them to report accounts – like phone and utilities – to TransUnion which directly impacts credit scores like FICO Score® 8 and VantageScore® 3.0. For small businesses, we empower them to report these types of accounts and many other business accounts to business credit bureaus, resulting in a stronger business financial profile. The company was founded in 2009, and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information visit www.eCredable.com and www.Business.eCredable.com
About The Lonely Entrepreneur 501(c)(3)
The Lonely Entrepreneur seeks to unlock the potential of 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide. The Lonely Entrepreneur empowers entrepreneurs and provides corporate, non-profit, social responsibility and community efforts to provide individuals the opportunity to acquire entrepreneurial skills and have a better chance of bringing their visions to life. For more, please visit https://lonelyentrepreneur.org
