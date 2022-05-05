Turning the 360° digital healthcare ecosystem into a reality

Healthcare professionals are always looking for ways to improve the quality of care that they provide to patients.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent years, there has been a growing focus on disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation. While these are all important aspects of healthcare , they often overlook accessibility, affordability, and transparency. American TelePhysicians is changing that with a 360º digital healthcare ecosystem. This ecosystem will make healthcare accessible, affordable, and transparent for everyone by providing holistic healthcare solutions. With this new system in place, American TelePhysicians is building a better future for the healthcare industry.American TelePhysicians is a physician-led digital healthcare and Telemedicine company with extensive experience building 360º healthcare ecosystems. The company's projects are currently underway in Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America, with a focus on improving healthcare access through the use of technology and innovation.One of the main goals of American TelePhysicians is to provide quality care to everyone, regardless of location and affordability. Dr. Waqas Ahmed, the company's founder and CEO, is a strong advocate for the use of technology in healthcare and has spoken about it at various international conferences. He believes that technology can play a significant role in improving healthcare for everyone.Along with a team of physicians and IT professionals, Dr. Ahmed is working on creating bespoke technology solutions to tackle challenges in the most cost-effective, efficient, and secure way possible. "Access to affordable healthcare services delivered to patients’ doorsteps should not be just a dream, it should be a global reality, and that's exactly what we are doing, "says Dr. Ahmed. He is the true pioneer of digital healthcare ecosystems and has been working on this concept for many years. A practicing Nephrologist, Dr. Ahmed was invited by the United Nations to a high-level meeting on universal health; is a member of the IFC & World Bank Think Tank; and has hosted multiple UN Forum events. Additionally, he has been named among the Top 50 CEOs of Digital Healthcare organizations.The 360º digital healthcare ecosystem that American TelePhysicians is creating will significantly impact the healthcare industry. The only company addressing all three areas of patient care - acute, post acute, and direct-to-patient - American TelePhysicians is transforming the healthcare system with the following three primary lines of services:1. CURA4U, a cash pay healthcare platform for consumers, primarily focuses on providing patients with the right care at the right price. The web and app-based solution helps patients schedule healthcare services online from top providers with significant savings2. Smartclinix helps doctors and medical facilities manage patient data more effectively and streamline their online practice with custom Telemedicine and EMR solutions. Smartclinix provides solutions for every facet of healthcare.3. Specialty Physician Care Portals: The company's flagship product, NeuroX, was founded in 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida, with the aim to become a comprehensive neuro and psych care portal. The platform offers both patients and providers the resources and tools needed to ensure outstanding integrated neurological, psychological and psychiatric clinical care with efficiency and at affordable costs. Most importantly, NeuroX is a combination of specialty physician services using the company's proprietary software to deliver Telestroke coverage in hospitals. Clinics can provide critical neurological care to stroke patients without any delays with NeuroX.The sooner a stroke patient is treated, the higher are the chances of survival and positive long-term outcomes. When someone suffers a stroke, 1.9 million neurons die each minute. When a stroke victim is brought into the emergency department, every second counts; however, Telestroke neurologists at NeuroX can help save time by providing real-time online assistance. With NeuroX, board-certified neurologists are just a click away from providing emergency care.With its 360° digital healthcare ecosystem, American TelePhysicians is revolutionizing healthcare. Each service may be used as a stand-alone solution or combined to create a holistic Telemedicine solution that meets the specific needs of the patients. This digital ecosystem will make healthcare accessible to everyone, regardless of location and financial situation. The company's goal is to provide quality care to everyone, and it is well on its way to achieving this goal.