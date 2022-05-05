Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,312 in the last 365 days.

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to Reopen Natick Service Center on Monday, May 9 

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to Reopen Natick Service Center on Monday, May 9

Available services include select driver’s license and identification transactions and motor vehicle registration transactions

Customers encouraged to plan ahead and make online appointments

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing the Natick Service Center will reopen for business at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, May 9.  Customers can visit the Service Center, which is conveniently located at the Interstate 90 eastbound Service Center, to conduct several required in-person transactions including certain Massachusetts driver’s license and identification transactions and limited motor vehicle registration transactions. This location is scheduled to be open weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and then from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We are pleased to reopen the Natick Service Center to provide customers in the MetroWest region of the Commonwealth a convenient location to conduct certain required in-person licensing credential and motor vehicle registration transactions,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Customers are encouraged to plan ahead, be prepared and save time by having available all of the required documentation needed to process RMV transactions.”

This Service Center location is unable to process both new and out-of-state transfer registration transactions, and does not offer road tests, learner’s permit tests or administrative suspension hearings. Visit Mass.Gov/RMV to see which transactions are available and to make an appointment. Accepted forms of payment at this location include credit and debit cards and checks, as no cash is accepted at this location.

Additional information on RMV service offerings and appointments can be found at www.Mass.Gov/RMV, including more than 40 transactions that can be conducted online, by mail, or by phone.  The RMV recommends that all customers get ready online before their appointment.

###

You just read:

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to Reopen Natick Service Center on Monday, May 9 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.