Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to Reopen Natick Service Center on Monday, May 9

Available services include select driver’s license and identification transactions and motor vehicle registration transactions

Customers encouraged to plan ahead and make online appointments

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing the Natick Service Center will reopen for business at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, May 9. Customers can visit the Service Center, which is conveniently located at the Interstate 90 eastbound Service Center, to conduct several required in-person transactions including certain Massachusetts driver’s license and identification transactions and limited motor vehicle registration transactions. This location is scheduled to be open weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and then from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We are pleased to reopen the Natick Service Center to provide customers in the MetroWest region of the Commonwealth a convenient location to conduct certain required in-person licensing credential and motor vehicle registration transactions,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Customers are encouraged to plan ahead, be prepared and save time by having available all of the required documentation needed to process RMV transactions.”

This Service Center location is unable to process both new and out-of-state transfer registration transactions, and does not offer road tests, learner’s permit tests or administrative suspension hearings. Visit Mass.Gov/RMV to see which transactions are available and to make an appointment. Accepted forms of payment at this location include credit and debit cards and checks, as no cash is accepted at this location.

Additional information on RMV service offerings and appointments can be found at www.Mass.Gov/RMV, including more than 40 transactions that can be conducted online, by mail, or by phone. The RMV recommends that all customers get ready online before their appointment.

