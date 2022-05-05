ALLIANCE COMMENDS SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS SUPPORT FOR KIGALI AMENDMENT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance for Responsible Atmospheric Policy commends the action taken today by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to report the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol favorably to the full Senate for Advice and Consent. “We appreciate the work of the committee members and, particularly Chairman Menendez and Ranking Member Risch for their support and consideration of this important treaty,” said Alliance Board Chair and Vice President of Government Affairs for Rheem Manufacturing, Karen Meyers. “We look forward to working with Senate leadership on successfully completing the advice and consent process on this important treaty.”

The action by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was to recommend the Kigali Amendment to the full Senate by voice vote, with no Senators asking to be recorded as a “no” vote. Meyers added, “the compelling case for Kigali is a strong vote for US technology and policy leadership around the globe, creation of American manufacturing jobs, and significant and cost-effective environmental protection.”

The Montreal Protocol has enjoyed strong bipartisan support since its negotiation by the Reagan Administration in 1987. The action by the Senate Foreign Relations Committees continues that track record and creates good momentum for full Senate consideration.

The Alliance for Responsible Atmospheric Policy (“Alliance”) is an industry coalition of fluorocarbon producers, user entities and trade associations of companies that rely on these compounds. The Alliance was organized in 1980 and has been a leading voice in the development and implementation of ozone protection policy at the global level as well as domestic implementation under Title VI of the Clean Air Act. Today, the Alliance coordinates industry participation in the development of economically and environmentally beneficial international and domestic policies at the nexus of ozone protection and climate change.

