Carpet Experts Recommend Regular Professional Cleanings to Fight Mold & Bacteria

Carpet Experts Recommend Regular Professional Cleanings to Fight Mold & BacteriaGREENSBORO , NC, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protech Carpet Care, the Triad’s cleaning experts, recently shared their advice for routine carpet cleaning in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carpet has always been a magnet for dust mites, pollen, dirt, grime, and bacteria. Routine carpet cleaning and disinfecting is recommended under any circumstances, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most people walk on carpets with dirty shoes, bringing in dirt, dust, and germs from the outside world. Carpets can hold 4 times their weight in dirt and may hold up to 200,000 bacteria per square inch.
Carpets will absorb a variety of organic matter substances throughout their lifetime, including:
● Food, beverages, and moisture
● Dirt, dust, pollen, smoke
● Hair, skin cells, etc.
● Pet dandruff and accidents
Over time, all of this will break down, sink to the bottom of the carpet, and rot. This is why carpets tend to get a darker overtone eventually and may even emit unpleasant odors.
Other Dangerous Substances that Live in Carpets
Beyond just sanitizing for dirt and viruses, carpets can carry other dangerous substances that may be posing a risk such as:
● MOLD
○ Carpets are one of the most high-risk areas for mold growth. Living in a humid climate like North Carolina can contribute to mold growth in carpets near bathrooms, basements, or other damp parts of the home. Moisture provided by air conditioning contributes as well.
● BACTERIA
○ Carpet is a breeding ground for Salmonella, Campylobacter, E coli, and various other kinds of bacteria. Even strains responsible for some of the most illnesses, hospitalizations, and even deaths in the United States.
While people are regularly exposed to microorganisms on a regular basis, homes can foster their growth. Repeated exposure will eventually overwhelm the immune system.
The Importance of Professional Deep Carpet Cleaning
Regular vacuuming is a great first step, but professional deep cleaning is a must to keep bacteria at bay. Household vacuums simply don’t have the power to pull debris from below the surface. A professional cleaner has a variety of techniques to deal with embedded carpet contaminants to fight sickness and help the carpets last longer.
About Protech Carpet Care
Protech Carpet Care has been serving the Triad since 1996 with carpet cleaning and other services to help homeowners get the clean they want. The owner is an IICRC certified Senior Applied Carpet Inspector and Master Textile Cleaner and all technicians are IICRC certified as well. These professional carpet cleaners provide Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Burlington, and beyond with the following services:
● Residential Carpet Cleaning
● Stain Removal
● Commercial Carpet Cleaning
● Green Carpet Cleaning
● Deep Carpet Cleaning
● Emergency Carpet Cleaning
● Steam Carpet Cleaning
● Dry Carpet Cleaning
